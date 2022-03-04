WITH GIVING REASONS, AGC WITHDRAWS SUIT TO SEIZE RM16 MIL FROM BALING MP AZEEZ’S WIFE & 4 CHILDREN – JUST 3 DAYS AFTER ISMAIL SABRI VOWS HIS GOVT WON’T PROTECT ANYONE FROM CORRUPTION CHARGES

THE government has withdrawn its application to seize almost RM16 million from accounts belonging to the wife of former Tabung Haji chairman Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Khadijah Mohd Noor and their four children, as well as a shop lot owned by their company, Azeera Management Consultants (M) Sdn Bhd.

“There was another letter from the respondents dated February 15, 2022, to which the AGC agreed to withdraw the application to seize the assets.

“As such, the release (of assets) order will be made by the prosecution,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Govt not protecting anyone from corruption charges, says PM

Judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin then cancelled the application.

On February 8, Nik Haslinie told the court that the AGC had rejected a representation from the family.

In the forfeiture suit filed in September 2019, the government wanted to seize RM16 million from the accounts belonging to Khadijah and the four children – Mohamed Khairul Anwar, Mohamed Khairul Azman, Khaleeda Azwa, Khaleeda Azeera – also a shop lot in Bandar Sunway, which is owned by their company.

On December 18, 2021, the court dismissed the family’s attempt to postpone the case, pending the outcome of Azeez’s criminal trial.

He is currently facing three counts of bribery, accused of accepting RM5.2 million for facilitating road projects in Perak and Kedah, and 10 counts of laundering a total of RM13.9 million, which he allegedly received from Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd.

However, he is currently trying to have this case thrown out, a hearing is pending at the Court of Appeal.

– Bernama

.