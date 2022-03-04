IN ALL HONESTY OR ALL DISHONESTY? – WHICHEVER, AMID SHOUTS OF ‘BOSSKU’ BERSATU’S MERSING CHIEF QUITS TO RETURN TO ‘ORIGINAL PATH’ – GETS BN T-SHIRT FROM CONVICTED FELON NAJIB

Mersing Bersatu chief Laili Yusof, who was accompanied by Najib, announced his departure from the party and support for BN’s candidate for the Johor polls.

“In all honestly, my colleagues and I have lost faith in the party leadership… Bersatu has strayed from its founding principles.

“For me, Bersatu no longer has a strong direction and we feel that our sacrifices for the people are for nothing as it only benefits certain quarters,” he declared at a press conference in Mersing today.

He then shook hands with Najib and the crowd cheered with shouts of “Bossku”.

Return to ‘original path’

Laili said he wanted to return to the “original path” and announced his support for BN election candidates. Laili was supposed to be the Bersatu election director for Endau.

Laili Yusof

Endau and Tenggaroh are two state seats under the parliamentary constituency of Mersing.

Najib, addressing the crowd, said Laili’s move was “encouraging’ and said more Bersatu members are likely to follow suit.

“As human beings, we must be forgiving that is why my colleagues and I in BN are open about welcoming those who want to return to our struggle,” he added.

Najib congratulated Laili and expressed hope that his move will have a meaningful impact amid the Johor polls.

Laili was later handed a BN T-shirt by Najib.

Najib is presently appealing his 12-year jail sentence and RM210 million fine at the Federal Court over the misappropriation of funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former 1MDB subsidiary.

Also present was Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former Johor Bersatu chief and Tebrau division leader Mazlan Bujang who quit the party to back BN on Jan 27.

Johoreans will go to the polls on March 12.

