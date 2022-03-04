BUT WHO CARES ABOUT WHAT YOU THINK, HAJIJI? – SULU SULTANATE’S RM63 BILLION CLAIM IS ABSURD, SAYS SABAH CM – YET THE ISSUE & RISK TO MALAYSIA IS WHETHER OTHER GOVTS WILL ABIDE BY FINDINGS OF FRENCH COURT
Sulu sultanate’s claim is absurd, says Hajiji
KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is a sovereign state under the Federation of Malaysia and would never recognise the defunct Sulu sultanate’s claim, says Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.
The Chief Minister urged Sabahans to remain calm and let the state and Federal governments’ legal teams handle the issue of RM62.59bil compensation awarded by a Paris arbitration court to the so-called heirs of the sultan of Sulu.
“It is an absurd claim. Sabah’s sovereignty in the Malaysian federation should never be questioned,” he said in a statement here on Friday (March 4).
Wisma Putra and the Attorney General, in a joint statement, have said that Malaysia rejects and does not recognise the French arbitration court’s order.
The self-proclaimed heirs made the claim after Malaysia allegedly stopped payments of RM5,300 cession money under the 1878 agreement signed by Sultan Jamal Al Alam, Baron de Overbeck and the British North Borneo Company’s Alfred Dent.
