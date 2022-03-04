AT LEAST SOME CLOSURE FOR GRIEVING PARENTS FROM KHAIRY – TISSUE SAMPLES OF TEEN WHO DIED 3 WEEKS AFTER VACCINATION TO BE SENT OVERSEAS FOR TESTS, PARENTS TO GET POST MORTEM & ALL OTHER RESULTS

Teen’s tissue samples to be sent overseas for tests, says Khairy

PETALING JAYA: Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said tissue samples from teenager Revnesh Kumar, who was reported to have died three weeks after being vaccinated, will be sent overseas for further testing.

Khairy said his ministry was committed to determining the cause of the 13-year-old’s death, and that the autopsy results would be discussed among forensic experts in a peer review session on March 7.

“The post mortem report and all test results will also be handed over to the parents after the peer review session,” he said in a statement. Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin (left) and health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at their meeting with Revnesh Kumar’s parents today. (Health ministry pic) Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin (left) and health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at their meeting with Revnesh Kumar’s parents today. (Health ministry pic)

Khairy said he met Revnesh’s parents earlier today together with health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Serdang Hospital forensic pathologist Dr Emizam Mohamadon.

“We explained the latest developments of the investigation into their son’s death, as well as our plans for further testing. The parents agreed to our proposals.

“I ask that the public respect the family’s privacy and not spread false information about Revnesh’s case. As for the investigation, information will be released from time to time,” he said.

Revnesh was said to have vomited and collapsed on his way to a karate lesson on Jan 16. He was taken to the Kajang Hospital where he later died.

