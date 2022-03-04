AT LEAST SOME CLOSURE FOR GRIEVING PARENTS FROM KHAIRY – TISSUE SAMPLES OF TEEN WHO DIED 3 WEEKS AFTER VACCINATION TO BE SENT OVERSEAS FOR TESTS, PARENTS TO GET POST MORTEM & ALL OTHER RESULTS

Teen’s tissue samples to be sent overseas for tests, says Khairy
PETALING JAYA: Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said tissue samples from teenager Revnesh Kumar, who was reported to have died three weeks after being vaccinated, will be sent overseas for further testing.
Khairy said his ministry was committed to determining the cause of the 13-year-old’s death, and that the autopsy results would be discussed among forensic experts in a peer review session on March 7.
Khairy said he met Revnesh’s parents earlier today together with health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Serdang Hospital forensic pathologist Dr Emizam Mohamadon.
“We explained the latest developments of the investigation into their son’s death, as well as our plans for further testing. The parents agreed to our proposals.
“I ask that the public respect the family’s privacy and not spread false information about Revnesh’s case. As for the investigation, information will be released from time to time,” he said.
Revnesh was said to have vomited and collapsed on his way to a karate lesson on Jan 16. He was taken to the Kajang Hospital where he later died.
Parents get explanation on probe into teen’s death
In a statement issued after the meeting with the boy’s parents, L. Naresh Kumar and G. Vijayarani, at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya, he said the post-mortem report and test results would be handed over to the parents after the peer review session.
He said the ministry is also planning to carry out additional tests on tissue samples, which might need to be sent overseas for further testing.
It was reported that on February 26, Naresh Kumar and Vijayarani urged the relevant authorities to clarify their only child’s cause of death.
The boy received his Covid-19 jab at a health clinic in Presint 8, Putrajaya on December 30 last year and was scheduled to receive the second dose on January 20.
He was reported to have collapsed in the elevator of his housing block on January 16 on his way to a karate class and was rushed to Kajang Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Khairy said the development of the investigation will be updated from time to time and appealed to the public to respect the family’s privacy and feelings. – Bernama
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / BERNAMA
