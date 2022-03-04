SO WILL JHO LOW BE THE NEXT TO JOIN BN? -DESPERATE ZAHID CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY AS HEAT OVER NAJIB’S CORRUPTION CRIMES INTENSIFIES – ‘BOSSKU’S AURA IS VERY GREAT…PLEASE REPORT BACK THAT UMNO IS AN OPEN PARTY. EVEN IF THEY DO NOT REJOIN UMNO, WE HAVE OUR BN ADVISER NAJIB. THERE IS A CLAUSE THAT ALLOWS FOR DIRECT BN MEMBERSHIP’
Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was full of praise for former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, who has been convicted of money laundering, abuse of power and criminal breach of trust.
Zahid said Najib’s aura has remained strong even after he was no longer the prime minister.
“Bossku’s aura has never faded. When he was the prime minister, his aura was very great.
“Even after he was no longer the prime minister, his aura still remained great,” Zahid told supporters in Mersing, Johor today.
For this reason, Zahid said he roped Najib in for BN’s election campaigns, which have seen the coalition score victory after victory.
“In the by-elections, we won 7-0, in the state elections, we won in Sabah, Malacca and God-willing we will win in Johor,” he added.
“Malu apa bossku” (What is there to be ashamed of, my boss) is a slogan that Najib’s team has used to rebrand his image following his ouster as the prime minister in the 2018 general election, amid the 1MDB scandal.
Zahid was speaking after Najib delivered a speech to welcome disgruntled Bersatu members back to BN’s fold.
Umno is an open party
Among those present was Mersing Bersatu chief Laili Yusof who quit his party and declared his support for BN candidates in the Johor polls.
Zahid said he accepted Laili’s re-admission into Umno. He also announced that Umno would re-admit former Tebrau Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang who quit Bersatu in January.
“We accept Mazlan, Laili and others, including those at the branch level.
“Please report back that Umno is an open party. Even if they do not rejoin Umno, we have our BN advisory board chairperson (Najib).
“According to BN’s constitution, there is a clause that allows for direct BN membership,” he added.
As campaigning for the Johor polls is about to enter its final week, Zahid said he hoped Umno and BN would emerge on top.
He also slammed Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Bersatu for trying to replace BN and Umno.
“There is a party that wants to replace Umno. They didn’t just take our red colour but also formed a coalition using blue.
“Those are fake colours to mislead the people, particularly voters. Umno and BN are the original red and blue,” he said.
Corruption charges
Zahid is facing 47 counts of money laundering, criminal breach of trust and bribery over tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi, a charitable organisation he founded.
He is also facing 40 charges of bribery involving more than RM43 million for the Foreign Visa System.
Najib is appealing his 12-year jail sentence and RM210 million fine at the Federal Court over the misappropriation of funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former 1MDB subsidiary.
Campaigning for the Johor polls kicked off on Feb 26. Johoreans will go to vote on March 12. MKINI
Tony Pua slams ‘financially illiterate’ Najib on 1MDB debt
“Except it isn’t, and that’s why it’s called a bond, and not a bank loan.
“If Najib had kept his mouth shut and sought advice first from his former bankers in Goldman Sachs, they would have schooled him that it is not normal for bonds to be redeemed early because it tends to be very costly to do so,” he said in a statement.
On Tuesday, Najib said in the Dewan Rakyat that it was not right to suggest that the people would have to pay the debts of 1MDB.
Najib said public funds were not required because sums of money had been recovered from Goldman Sachs, audit firms KPMG and Deloitte, Ambank and the US Department of Justice.
Pua today said that Najib was ignorant in not knowing that if the government had attempted to acquire or redeem the entire bond issuance, it would have to pay a far higher premium.
“Just as in the stock market when the demand for a stock rises, the share price rises – it is similar in the bond market.
“Hence there is little likelihood for the government to save interest charges via early redemptions.”
Pua said that for example, the US$1.75 (RM7) billion bond maturing in May 2022 with 5.99% interest rate, was trading at US$105.27 for every dollar on December 31, 2020.
“On paper, this means that, to redeem US$1 of borrowing, the government will have to pay US$105.27, or a premium of US$5.27.”
He added that financially, the only time when it could possibly make sense for the government to redeem the bonds early was if the bonds were trading at a very significant discount in the bond market.
“Then theoretically, the government could try to buy up the bonds below the face value of the bonds.
“However, in reality, if the market catches on that the government is buying back bonds in the market, then the price of the bonds will shoot up significantly again.
“Regardless, this possibility is moot, because all of the bonds issued by 1MDB are all trading at a premium to the face value today.”
Pua said that Najib was so clueless, corrupt and greedy that he was easily deceived by fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho and paid Goldman Sachs a world record 10% in fees and commissions, indebting Malaysia by more than RM50 billionas a result.
“Thankfully, Pakatan Harapan succeeded in unseating Najib in the 2018 election.
“We had initiated the process to recover all the stolen funds via 1MDB and its related companies with the assistance of the US Department of Justice as well as to claim for billions of ringgit of damages against unscrupulous companies such as Goldman Sachs, and irresponsible auditors such as KPMG and Deloitte Malaysia.” TMI
MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
