ANOTHER ‘EMPTY BULLET’ FROM ANWAR? – MASZLEE DENIES AGAIN HE’S MB CANDIDATE FOR PAKATAN – AS HIS LACK OF POPULARITY STARTS TO BECOME APPARENT

KLUANG: PKR candidate for the Layang-Layang state seat Dr Maszlee Malik has denied rumours that he is the Johor Mentri Besar candidate should the party and Pakatan Harapan (PH) be given the mandate in the coming state election.

“That’s far from the truth. Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PKR president) never touched on the issue of mentri besar.

“He only asked for my vote and support for PKR and PH to take Johor to a higher level,” he told reporters after holding a ceramah (talk) at the Layang-Layang state legislative assembly PKR operations room here Thursday (March 3).