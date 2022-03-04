NEW RECORD IN NEW COVID CASES – 32,467 WITH 86 DEATHS, OF WHICH 28 ‘BROUGHT IN DEAD’

The Health Ministry said 32,467 new daily Covid-19 cases was reported yesterday – a new record.

However, the growth in active cases is slowing. There are 298,232 active cases down from a peak of 300,782 reported on Feb 27.

New cases according to states are as follows:

Selangor (8,053)

Kedah (3,242)

Kuala Lumpur (2,881)

Sabah (2,717)

Penang (2,488)

Negeri Sembilan (2,045)

Johor (1,979)

Pahang (1,912)

Kelantan (1,739)

Perak (1,713)

Sarawak (1,206)

Terengganu (993)

Melaka (821)

Perlis (273)

Labuan (270)

Putrajaya (135)

Another 86 deaths attributed to Covid-19 was reported yesterday, of which 28 was declared as “brought in dead”.

Over the past week, an average of 70.6 people were reported to have died of Covid-19, while the average for the past 30 days was 34.8, indicating that Covid-19 deaths are on the uptrend.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 33,028 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19.

The higher number of new deaths were reported in Johor (20), followed by Perak (11), Kedah (9), Malacca (7), Sabah (7), Pahang (6), Kuala Lumpur (6), Kelantan (5), Pulau Pinang (4), Selangor (4), Putrajaya (3), Perlis (2), Sarawak (1) and Terengganu (1), .

There are 8,322 Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised of which 355 are in intensive care.

Utilisation of intensive care beds specifically for Covid-19 patients are generally at moderate levels throughout the country.

However, the utilisation of hospital beds in Covid-19 wards are above 100 percent in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Perak.

MKINI

.