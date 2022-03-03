LOOK AT THE HYPOCRITES – ‘WE NEED TO CRIPPLE THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY,’ SAYS UK FOREIGN SECRETARY – EVEN AS KEY PORT CITY OF KHERSON FALLS INTO RUSSIAN CONTROL & UKRAINE’S OWN DEPUTY PM NOW STARTS TO BLAME ‘BLOOD ON ITS HANDS’ NATO – SO, RUSSIA HAS NO CHILDREN, NO INNOCENT CIVILIANS? – ONLY U.K. & ITS BOSS U.S. HAVE INNOCENT PEOPLE?

With the key southern port city of Kherson now under Russian control, one resident tells us new rules have been implemented in the city.

Nina (the BBC has decided not to use her full name) says: “Now in the city it’s quiet. Yesterday it was quiet also. Before, there were fights and explosions.

“Yesterday nobody went out from their homes because it was too dangerous but today people are going out, trying to buy some food.”

But she says fighting can still be heard in the outskirts of the city.

“We have some rules to follow. They agreed with our government that we should not provoke the Russian soldiers.

“We can’t be in groups, we can’t drive fast in cars. We have to be ready to stop and show what we have in our car and not to provoke anyone.”

Residents now have water, electricity and the internet, and are hearing that medical supplies could be expected, she adds.

“I just hope that it won’t take too much time and that we will be OK.

“All ordinary people are against all the war, against fighting, but we can do nothing.”