LOOK AT THE HYPOCRITES – ‘WE NEED TO CRIPPLE THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY,’ SAYS UK FOREIGN SECRETARY – EVEN AS KEY PORT CITY OF KHERSON FALLS INTO RUSSIAN CONTROL & UKRAINE’S OWN DEPUTY PM NOW STARTS TO BLAME ‘BLOOD ON ITS HANDS’ NATO – SO, RUSSIA HAS NO CHILDREN, NO INNOCENT CIVILIANS? – ONLY U.K. & ITS BOSS U.S. HAVE INNOCENT PEOPLE?

And here’s more from the UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who’s in Lithuania with the UK’s Baltic state Nato allies.
She says tackling Russian aggression is a fight “not just for Ukraine’s freedom and self-determination”, but for “all of our freedom and security”.
Outlining steps already taken by the UK, she insists “we need to go further” by including all Russian banks in the ban from the Swift payment system (see 10:53 GMT post) and reducing dependency on oil and gas from Russia.
“We need to… degrade the Russian economy.” Truss says.
“We need to make sure… that the Russian economy is crippled so it is unable to continue to fund Putin and the war machine.”
‘Don’t provoke Russian soldiers’ – new rules for Kherson locals
With the key southern port city of Kherson now under Russian control, one resident tells us new rules have been implemented in the city.
Nina (the BBC has decided not to use her full name) says: “Now in the city it’s quiet. Yesterday it was quiet also. Before, there were fights and explosions.
“Yesterday nobody went out from their homes because it was too dangerous but today people are going out, trying to buy some food.”
But she says fighting can still be heard in the outskirts of the city.
“We have some rules to follow. They agreed with our government that we should not provoke the Russian soldiers.
“We can’t be in groups, we can’t drive fast in cars. We have to be ready to stop and show what we have in our car and not to provoke anyone.”
Residents now have water, electricity and the internet, and are hearing that medical supplies could be expected, she adds.
“I just hope that it won’t take too much time and that we will be OK.
“All ordinary people are against all the war, against fighting, but we can do nothing.”
Nato has blood on its hands too – Ukraine deputy PM
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister says Nato is partially responsible for civilian deaths in the country by refusing to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
Speaking to the World Tonight on BBC Radio 4, Olha Stefanishyna said “it is inhumane knowing that the civilian population and kids will be killed by not taking this decision”.
“The blood of those civilians – including the mother and father of two kids who were born just yesterday and only today lost their parents in a shelling – is not only on Russian hands.”
The Ukrainian deputy PM apologised for not being diplomatic in her choice of language, but said she was speaking while “sitting here in a bomb shelter”.
Nato members have refused to establish a no-fly zone as they are worried it would escalate the conflict by putting Western forces into direct combat with Russian air power.
