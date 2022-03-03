ZAFRUL DENIES MEETING T’GANU SULTAN, LEISSNER & JHO LOW OVER TIA

I never attended any TIA meeting with Leissner and Jho Low, says Tengku Zafrul

PETALING JAYA: Finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said he never attended any meeting on Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA) with Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, and former Goldman Sachs executives.

This comes after Tim Leissner, a star witness in the bribery trial of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng, said he had been invited to a meeting that was to involve the Terengganu ruler, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Jho Low and Tengku Zafrul, among others.

Tengku Zafrul was then a director at Kenanga Investment Bank.

The meeting on TIA, which later became 1MDB, was supposed to have taken place in 2009.

Tengku Zafrul took to Facebook to clarify the matter.

“I would like to confirm that I have never attended any meeting on TIA in 2009 with the Sultan of Terengganu and other individuals mentioned,” he said.

According to court documents sighted by FMT, Leissner acknowledged an email from Roger Ng, Goldman’s former head of investment banking in Malaysia, inviting him to a meeting on TIA with the Terengganu ruler.

Asked by prosecutors on whether he knew that Tengku Zafrul was from Kenanga, Leissner said: “I don’t know if (he was) at the time.

“He had moved around in my lifetime as a banker, so I don’t know at this particular time.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

