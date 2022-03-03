Najib ‘stupid’ to claim public funds not used to pay 1MDB debts, says Dr Mahathir

DR Mahathir Mohamad took a swipe at Najib Razak today for saying that public funds are not being used to pay 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) debts.

“This is Najib… he does not want to pay off (his) debts and steals to add to the debts. This is why people are laughing at him.”

Najib yesterday alleged that audit firms Deloitte and KPMG, Ambank, Goldman Sachs and the United States Justice Department, among others, have returned RM23 billion in 1MDB funds to Malaysia.

“(As such), the rakyat do not have to pay… Use the RM16.4 billion from Goldman Sachs to pay the debts,” he said.

However, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz today rebutted this claim, saying that the sovereign wealth fund’s debts have yet to be settled as the country is still servicing their interest.

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng urged the Pekan MP to apologise and retract his claim.

The Pejuang chairman, in his speech at Felda Ayer Hitam earlier, said the then Pakatan Harapan government under his leadership had to repay debts with interests for loans taken by Najib’s administration.

“We had to pay a lot to settle these debts and interests, resulting in the government having no money to develop the nation or serve the people.”

“This is extraordinary… he (Najib) steals money and then says he did not do so.

“When he is found guilty in court, he asks what is there to be ashamed of.

“He has no shame… calls himself ‘boss’. It will destroy the society if we support this.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.