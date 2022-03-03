CROOKED TO THE CORE & UNREPENTANT – NAJIB TELLS EARTH-SHATTERING ‘LIES’ ABOUT 1MDB IN PARLIAMENT – IN DESPERATE BID TO GULL MALAY VOTERS HE’S INNOCENT – BUT MPs CATCH HIM RED-HANDED AGAIN & DEMAND HE IS CENSURED – YET WILL PARTY-MATE ISMAIL SABRI & SPEAKER AZHAR BLOCK THE MOVE – EVEN AS SHAMELESS NAJIB NOW PRETENDS CONCERN ABOUT 1MDB, THE GREATEST THIEVERY EVER IN THE FINANCIAL WORLD & WHICH NEARLY BANKRUPTED MALAYSIA, BY CALLING ON ISMAIL’S GOVT TO REPAY 1MDB LOANS EARLY
An opposition MP has submitted a motion for the Dewan Rakyat to refer former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak to the Rights and Privileges Committee for misleading the Dewan Rakyat while debating the royal address yesterday.
Tony Pua (Pakatan Harapan-Damansara) told the Dewan Rakyat that Najib was factually wrong on a few issues he raised particularly on 1MDB and the acquisition of an independent power producer plant.
“I would like to refer the Pekan MP to the Rights and Privileges Committee. The matter has been conveyed to the speaker’s office in the form of a letter.
“What he said yesterday was not only misleading, but his act was in contempt of Parliament,” Pua said.
The DAP lawmaker added that Najib was wrong in saying that not a single sen of public funds was used to repay the principal amount of 1MDB debts.
“The truth is a total of RM8.8 billion had been used to repay the principal and interest of 1MDB debts during his tenure as the finance minister,” Pua said.
Deputy speaker Rashid Hasnon said the speaker will make a decision on the matter.
“The speaker will consider the letter (written by Pua) and his office will answer accordingly,” he added.
Guan Eng calls out ‘lies’
Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng (Harapan-Bagan) similarly refuted Najib’s statement that no public funds were used to repay the 1MDB debts.
“Now, we have a situation where the finance minister and the former finance minister said Pekan (MP) lied. There is no reason not to refer him to the Rights and Privileges Committee,” he said.
Earlier, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz rebutted Najib’s remark that the government has yet to make payment on the principal amount of 1MDB debts.
“The accusation that we have not repaid the principal amount is baseless since the principal amount is not yet mature,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.
Zafrul said Malaysia has been paying the interest of the 1MDB debts. MKINI
Najib moots paying up 1MDB loans early to avoid interest cost
Former prime minister and finance minister Najib Abdul Razak had questioned why his successors did not pay off 1MDB’s bonds ahead of the maturity date to save on interest costs.
Najib said that if the government had used the funds recovered from Goldman Sachs, the US Department of Justice, Ambank, KPMG and Deloitte, it could have paid off the bonds.
“This amounts to almost RM23 billion. It is not public funds. These funds should be used to pay 1MDB’s debts,” wrote Najib on his Facebook page today.
1MDB is a finance ministry-owned company that was established in 2009 when Najib was prime minister and finance minister. It raised billions of ringgit through multiple bond issuance from 2009 to 2013.
As of Dec 31 last year, Malaysia has paid RM13.3 billion of 1MDB’s debt with RM38.81 billion still outstanding.
It is unsure if any of these bonds have a call provision to allow the principal to be paid off before maturity as suggested by Najib.
Yesterday, Najib, as the Pekan MP, caused a stir in the Dewan Rakyat when he insisted that tax money was not used to pay off the principal in 1MDB’s debts.
Meanwhile, Najib today proposed that Putrajaya should not pay a US$3.5 billion bond that will mature later this year.
“The government has a choice to not pay for the US$3.5 billion bonds this year. International Petroleum Investment Company (Ipic) will make the payment because they are the guarantor,” he said.
This, argued Najib, would result in a “savings” of RM15 billion. When “added” to the aforementioned RM23 billion, Najib argued that the government would have RM38 billion to spare.
“RM38 billion will be enough to settle all principal and interest owed by 1MDB,” he said.
The US$3.5 billion bond refer to two bonds issued by 1MDB Energy (Langat) Ltd (1Mell) and 1MDB Energy Limited (1Mel).
However, Najib’s defence team had in January established that Ipic was not the guarantor of the US$1.75 billion bond issued by 1Mel.
Najib also insisted on his claim that the Bandar Malaysia and TRX projects were worth RM140 billion and RM40 billion respectively “in the long run”.
“This will not only allow the repayment of 1MDB debts and interest but also generate a lot of revenue,” he said. MKINI
