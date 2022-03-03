An opposition MP has submitted a motion for the Dewan Rakyat to refer former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak to the Rights and Privileges Committee for misleading the Dewan Rakyat while debating the royal address yesterday.

Tony Pua (Pakatan Harapan-Damansara) told the Dewan Rakyat that Najib was factually wrong on a few issues he raised particularly on 1MDB and the acquisition of an independent power producer plant.

“I would like to refer the Pekan MP to the Rights and Privileges Committee. The matter has been conveyed to the speaker’s office in the form of a letter.

“What he said yesterday was not only misleading, but his act was in contempt of Parliament,” Pua said.

The DAP lawmaker added that Najib was wrong in saying that not a single sen of public funds was used to repay the principal amount of 1MDB debts.

“The truth is a total of RM8.8 billion had been used to repay the principal and interest of 1MDB debts during his tenure as the finance minister,” Pua said.

Deputy speaker Rashid Hasnon said the speaker will make a decision on the matter.

“The speaker will consider the letter (written by Pua) and his office will answer accordingly,” he added.

Guan Eng calls out ‘lies’

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng (Harapan-Bagan) similarly refuted Najib’s statement that no public funds were used to repay the 1MDB debts.

“Now, we have a situation where the finance minister and the former finance minister said Pekan (MP) lied. There is no reason not to refer him to the Rights and Privileges Committee,” he said.

Earlier, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz rebutted Najib’s remark that the government has yet to make payment on the principal amount of 1MDB debts.

“The accusation that we have not repaid the principal amount is baseless since the principal amount is not yet mature,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Zafrul said Malaysia has been paying the interest of the 1MDB debts. MKINI

