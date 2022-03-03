‘PEOPLE WANT TO SEE A CRIMINAL’ – MUHYIDDIN WARNS NAJIB NOT POPULAR AS UMNO THINKS – ‘DON’T ASSUME IT IS BECAUSE PEOPLE LIKE HIM. FOR ME, IT IS EMBARRASSING’ – YET MUHYIDDIN WAS READY TO BACKSTAB HIS MENTOR MAHATHIR & THE PAKATAN COALITION THAT BROUGHT HIM BACK TO THE GOVT – JUST TO TIE UP WITH GANG OF THIEVES IN SHERATON MOVE – ALL FOR THE SAKE OF BEING ABLE TO BE PM’

Najib receives huge crowd ‘because people want to see a criminal’, says Muhyiddin

JOHOR BAHRU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said the huge crowd that Najib Razak received in Johor does not necessarily mean the people have started to accept him.

“Don’t assume it is because people like him, it could be because some people just want to see the criminal. For me, it is embarrassing,” he said at a press conference after an anti-corruption oath-taking event today.

He stressed that the huge crowd did not mean a “positive acceptance” of the former prime minister.

All 56 PN candidates contesting in the Johor state elections took the oath. Muhyiddin said it was meant to show PN’s commitment to fight corruption and to form a government with high integrity and good governance.

He hoped the practice would increase the voters’ confidence to vote for PN.

“PN is the only party that does this, started during the Melaka state elections, and we will make it a practice,” he said.

He cited the 1MDB case as one of the classic examples of how corrupt leaders ruined the country and caused the people to suffer.

The 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), he said, had allocated a total of RM21 billion to pay 1MDB’s debt.

“With this huge amount of money, it could be channelled to many development projects for the people such as schools, roads, high-speed railway, and better internet access.

“However, because of corrupt leaders, billions have been lost and the people have to bear the debt burden,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.