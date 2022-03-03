ZAFRUL AMONG THE FLIES BUZZING AROUND TIA, THE PARENT OF NAJIB’S 1MDB – LEISSNER REVEALS CURRENT FINANCE MINISTER AT MEETING WITH JHO LOW & T’GANU SULTAN – YET HOLIER-THAN-THOU NOW, ZAFRUL SAYS BANKS CAN SUSPEND ACCOUNTS SUSPECTED OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

PETALING JAYA: Finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz’s name has been mentioned in the ongoing trial of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng in the US.

This came after Tim Leissner, the star witness in Ng’s trial, told a federal court in Brooklyn, New York, that he was invited to a high-level meeting on the Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA), which later became 1MDB.

FMT has reached out to Tengku Zafrul’s office for comment.

According to court documents sighted by FMT, Leissner acknowledged an email from Ng about a TIA meeting with Terengganu ruler Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, who was the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in 2009.

Ng said that others who would be present at the meeting include himself, Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, and Kenanga Investment Bank group managing director Ramli Ismail and Tengku Zafrul, who was then a director at Kenanga.

Low, who Leissner previously said was an adviser to Sultan Mizan and made key decisions in TIA, is widely considered the 1MDB affair mastermind.

Then, Leissner also revealed how Low was instrumental in getting Goldman Sachs involved in TIA.

In Leissner’s testimony, he said Ng told him that the purpose of the meeting would be for Sultan Mizan to meet the people “from the banks”.

Asked by prosecutors on whether he knew that Tengku Zafrul was from Kenanga, Leissner said: “I don’t know if (he was) at the time.”

“He had moved around in my lifetime as a banker, so I don’t know at this particular time.”

Leissner also said he could not recall if Kenanga wanted to be a joint adviser along with Goldman Sachs on the TIA project. FMT

Banks can suspend accounts suspected of criminal activity, says Finance Minister

PETALING JAYA: Banks have the right to temporarily suspend any account if there is suspicion of criminal activity or fraudulent transactions, says Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz. Zafrul said that Bank Negara has guidelines and best practices to help banks carry out customer due diligence, effective customer risk profiling, identifying the existence of financial fraud through red flags and to understand the latest financial crime approaches and trends. He added that based on the terms and conditions that have been agreed upon during the opening of an account, the bank can impose restrictions on any customer or account that it suspects is being misused or being involved in criminal activity. “If the transactions in a bank account give rise to suspicion, the bank can impose temporary restrictions on the account to enable a thorough assessment while ensuring that the money from fraudulent or criminal activities will not be withdrawn from the account,” he said. “This is conducted based on the analysis by the bank,” Zafrul added when replying to a question raised by Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN – Baling) in Dewan Rakyat on Thursday (March 3). Abdul Azeez had asked about the bank’s authority in closing a customer’s bank account based on the fact that there are suspicious transactions in the customer’s account without conducting investigation or inquiries on the account holders. Zafrul said among the forms of restrictions that can be imposed by the bank are such as blocking Internet banking facilities, debit cards, automatic teller machines apart from closing the bank accounts after the bank is satisfied with their assessment. He said the bank may decide to continue a transaction or business dealings with the account holder, or decide not to proceed with the transaction or close the customer’s account after implementing steps and assessing the appropriate risk. Zafrul however also said that this is subject to the restrictions issued by the authorities. “The step of closing the account is only taken after a thorough assessment has been made, and a reasonable notice period has been given to the customer,” said Zafrul. “In short, the termination of the relationship between the bank and the customer is not a legal requirement. It is a business call by a banking or financial institution based on their internal risk assessment,” he added. ANN

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

