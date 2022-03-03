Colgate-Palmolive CEO Noel Wallace has warned American consumers to get ready to pay 10 bucks for a tube of toothpaste. Consumer goods companies like Colgate has started increasing prices last year as a result of rising war material costs and labour shortages due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But the Russia-Ukraine war will certainly escalate the rising costs of consumer products.

Adding fuel to the fire is the oil prices, which hit the highest level since June 2014 when the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped a whopping 11. 5% to US$106. 78 per barrel on Tuesday. The Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, also hit 8-year-high when it skyrocketed to US$107. 57, a price last seen in July 2014 – when Barack Obama was the U. S. president.

Is it a coincidence that whenever a Democrat sits in the Oval Office, the oil prices hit the roof? The crude oil first breached the US$100 mark last Thursday when Russia invaded Ukraine, creating fears of supply disruptions from Russia, a major exporter. Tuesday’s decision by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves will only make the situation worse.

The U.S. agreed to release about 30 million barrels. But the 60 million barrels would do little to calm the commodity market as the number is equivalent to just 6 days of Russian production or about 12 days of Moscow’s exports. It won’t fix the problem if the war prolongs, which appears to be the case now. Even before the invasion, the global oil market had been tight.

Morgan Stanley predicts that the oil could easily go as high as US$125 per barrel. Less than a week since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, Americans are already feeling the immediate impacts of higher oil prices – averaging US$3.619 a gallon of gas on Tuesday. If Putin’s evil plan was to drag the war to inflict more damages, he has done an excellent job.

From the moment the war began, the propaganda war machine has shifted to top gear as all the Western news media attack Putin and Russia. While Putin was compared to Adolf Hitler, Zelensky was praised as the greatest hero. The Ukrainian government has accused the Russian of targeting civilians, but the Russian said the Ukrainian was using civilians as human shields – a normal tactic used by terrorists.

The terms that the U.S. had used during its previous invasions in Iraq, Libya, Syria and Afghanistan – “military operation, surgical strikes, peacekeeping” – has now become “unprovoked invasion, brutal war, war crimes” just because Russia has invaded Ukraine. But the conflict has bred more than just propaganda war. News media have also deliberately spread fake news.

Just three days into the war, the West and Ukraine celebrated its victory with claims that more than 3,500 Russian soldiers have been killed while hundreds have been captured, surrendered or even fled the war. Russia also said to have lost 14 airplanes, 8 helicopters, 102 tanks and 536 armed vehicles. Ukraine, meanwhile, has lost almost zero soldiers, except 40 civilians, including children.

Five days into Russia’s invasion, the news media trumpeted Ukrainian claims that 5,300 Putin’s troops have been killed. Under the leadership of Rambo Zelensky, the invincible Ukrainian military have taken out 29 aircrafts, 191 tanks, 816 armed vehicles, 291 other vehicles, 74 guns, 21 rocket systems and whatnot. Again, Ukrainian troops did not suffer any casualties.

The most hilarious propaganda was perhaps a 22-second video circulating on Facebook showing a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilot shot down a Russian Su-27 fighter jet. The Ukrainian hero has even earned the title “Ghost of Kyiv” for single handedly terminated 6 Russian warplanes in a single day. As it turned out, it was created in the video game Digital Combat Simulator – a free online game.

Since the defeat of Donald Trump, business has been bad for American news media until the Ukraine invasion. Unverified video clips shared on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social media sites were slapped with a CNN logo, among others, and passed as news to attract millions of eyeballs. But who can CNN when even Zelensky has been using social media to create fake news?

On the very day (Thursday) Putin launched his “special military operation”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told all and sundry that all 13 Ukrainians were brutally killed in an attack on Snake Island. As part of the propaganda to boost the morale of his troops, Zelensky said all those who were killed defending the island would be awarded the title of “Hero of Ukraine”.

Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, was occupied by Ukrainian soldiers before the invasion. However, as it turned out, all the troops are still alive and kicking. They are being held prisoners after surrendering – voluntarily – to Russia. So, they did not defend island till their last breath as claimed, let alone killed by Russian air and sea strikes as widely reported by the West.

Exactly how did Ukraine manage to count Russian dead bodies at a time of war is quite a mystery. As Western news media continue to celebrate how so-called Ukrainian artillery and drone wiped out columns of Russian tanks, as if the Russian war machines and troops were amateur, amusing stories have begun over a 40-mile long Russian military convoy outside Kyiv.

The U.S. defence, apparently mocking Putin, said the Russian troops are not only struggling with logistical challenges and are stalled as they head toward Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, but also struggled with shortages of food and fuel. Despite Russian’s so-called low morale and incompetence, interestingly, the West and Zelensky are warning that Kyiv is under siege.

To make it more dramatic, the Russian Air Force, initially predicted to dominate the Ukrainian air space, has been almost non-existent. If indeed the Russian fighter jets and drones have all been eliminated, it means the Ukrainian air force is extremely powerful. Hence, the burning question – why haven’t they bombed the 40-mile long Russian military convoy?

The contradictory did not end there. A U.S. official told news media that Russia could seize Kyiv and Ukraine in 4 to 6 weeks. In fact, the U.S., U.K. and Western powers now believe the Russia-Ukraine war is likely to last at least 10 years. But if Putin’s minions and war machines were indeed inferior as reported, why can’t the Ukrainian, and even American troops, move in to finish off the Russians in a month?

Could the Russian military convoy slow down within 15 miles of Kyiv because Putin is dragging his feet on purpose? It could be a tactic to extract concessions from Zelensky over negotiation table. It could also be a strategy to prolong the damages to the financial markets as well as to boost the crude oil prices and agricultural products. At the same time, Putin wanted to create a refugee crisis for NATO.

Remember, the U.S. and Europe sanctions have excluded Russian oil. To a banker, the economic sanction that saw the exclusion of Russian banks from the SWIFT is largely symbolic. That’s because SWIFT is just an international payment “messaging” system. Essentially, Russian banks could still arrange payments because SWIFT plays no role in payment execution.

It’s also not a coincidence that Biden was provoking the war at a time when his approval rating dropped to a record low 37%, and Putin was looking for a war to boost his image before the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Actually, before the war began, there were speculations that both Biden and Putin had agreed – quietly – to split and divide Ukraine through a war.

Zelensky, formerly a comedian, knew better than anyone the power and influence of social media due to his background in the entertainment industry, the same way Trump had used Twitter to build his Captain America image. Even the Russian supremo Putin was no match to Zelensky in propaganda war on the social media. Media like CNN and BBC gladly help Ukraine spreads fake news.

It screams double-standard and hypocrisy that the Western powers suddenly do not recognize freedom of expression and speech. Not only the European Union has shutdown Kremlin-backed media outlets like RT (Russia Today) and Sputnik, they are also looking to turn off the websites and social media accounts. Both media have been accused as a propaganda tool to disseminate pro-Russian rhetoric.

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Joe Biden assailed Russian President Vladimir Putin, barred Russian flights from American airspace and led Democratic and Republican lawmakers in a rare display of unity on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Let each of us if you’re able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world,” Biden urged Democrats and Republicans

Lawmakers who are deeply divided over taxes, voting rights and gun safety stood together to applaud Ukraine, many waving Ukrainian flags and cheering in the chamber of the House of Representatives. Several women members of Congress wore the flag’s colors of yellow and blue.

In a deviation from his prepared remarks, Biden said of Putin: “He has no idea what’s coming.”

Biden was looking to reset his presidency after a first year in office marked by rapid economic growth and trillions of dollars in new programs, but beset by the highest inflation in 40 years and a lingering coronavirus pandemic.

The annual speech to Congress gave Biden a platform to highlight his agenda, reassure fretful Americans and seek to boost his sluggish poll numbers amid dire warnings his fellow Democrats could face losses in November congressional elections.

The ovation joined by both parties marked a return to tradition for Washington. Two years ago, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was so disgusted with then-President Donald Trump’s claims to be protecting healthcare insurance in his speech that she ripped her copy into pieces behind his back.

“The State of the Union is strong — because you, the American people, are strong,” Biden said. “We are stronger today than we were a year ago.”

For the first time in months, members of Congress were not required to wear masks in the chambers to guard against the pandemic, a sight that could provide helpful optics for the president.

A CNN snap poll of speech watchers showed 41% reacting very positively, 29% somewhat positively and 29% negatively.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has tested Biden’s ability to respond rapidly to events without sending American forces into battle, and lead the West’s response to the most tense period in relations with Russia since the Cold War ended 30 years ago.

The United States and its allies have launched withering sanctions against Russia’s economy and financial system, Putin himself and his inner circle of oligarchs. Biden announced the United States will join other nations in banning Russian flights from American airspace. read more

The crisis forced Biden, whose chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last year drew wide criticism, to reshape the speech to focus on uniting Americans around a global effort to punish Moscow and support Kyiv.

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a virtual roundtable on securing critical minerals at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TAKING AIM AT PUTIN

He took aim at Putin, saying the Kremlin leader had badly miscalculated how events would unfold and that now “Russia’s economy is reeling and Putin alone is to blame.”

“He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people,” he said. “From President Zelenskiy to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination, inspires the world.”

In a show of support for Ukraine, first lady Jill Biden had as her guest at the speech the Ukraine ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, who traveled in the Biden motorcade from the White House to Capitol Hill.

Biden is battling rising inflation exacerbated by the Russian crisis and has been assailed by Republicans who accused him of allowing it to get out of control. He called for companies to make more cars and semiconductors in the United States so Americans would be less reliant on imports.

The evening was not without its partisan moments. Two far-right Republican lawmakers, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, shouted “build the wall” to show their displeasure with Biden’s immigration policy. “Sit down,” shouted a Democratic lawmaker in response.

Biden himself offered some criticism of progressive policies in his party critical of police killings of Black men, saying: “The answer is not to defund the police. It’s to fund the police. Fund them. Fund them. Fund them with resources and training…to protect the community.”

Meanwhile, Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat responsible for blocking Biden’s Build Back Better spending plan, spent the entire speech seated with Republicans on their side of the chamber.

Biden had some progress to tout: The economy grew faster than it has since 1984 with 6.6 million jobs created, the government distributed hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines, and he has nominated the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Biden and his fellow Democrats face the prospect of losing control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate in Nov. 8 midterm elections. An uptick in Biden’s approval ratings might help prevent that and strengthen his chances of making good on his agenda.

Americans’ approval of Biden’s response to the Russian invasion rose over the past week, with 43% saying they approve in a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday, up from 34% last week. Some 47% disapproved of Biden response’s to the crisis, however, and his overall popularity has held near the low point of his presidency in recent weeks.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, in the Republican response to Biden’s speech knocked his handling of the Ukraine crisis and inflation.

“Weakness on the world stage has a cost and the president’s approach to foreign policy has consistently been too little, too late,” she said. REUTERS



