MAHATHIR HITS ONE BULL’S EYE BUT MISSES THE OTHER – INDEED IT’S MUHYIDDIN WHO PUT ‘POLITICS ABOVE PRINCIPLES’ TO BLAME FOR NAJIB’S COMEBACK – SADLY MAHATHIR TOO WASN’T ABLE TO PUT PRINCIPLES FIRST – AND CHOSE RACISM INSTEAD WHEN PUSH CAME TO SHOVE – DESPITE HIS ALL MISGIVINGS ABOUT SHERATON MOVE

Too late for Muhyiddin to go up against Umno now, says Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad today trained his guns on his successor, Muhyiddin Yassin, saying it was “too late” for the latter to go up against Umno.

The former prime minister said during the “Sheraton Move”, which led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020, he had asked Muhyiddin if he was prepared to work with “kleptocrats and the Umno court cluster”.

The court cluster refers to a crop of Umno leaders who have been hauled to court on various charges.

Muhyiddin, he alleged, told him that principles were not as important as politics.

The Langkawi MP, who subsequently formed Pejuang, went on to say he believed that Muhyiddin would be betrayed by these “kleptocrats”.

“I reminded them that working with kleptocrats and the Umno court cluster was akin to riding a tiger and one would eventually be mauled,” he said in an open letter to Johor voters.

Mahathir said he was subsequently proven right after Muhyiddin was betrayed by Umno and ousted as prime minister 17 months later.

“This is the price for putting politics above principles.

“It is now too late for Muhyiddin to go up against Umno.”

Mahathir also claimed that Muhyiddin had thwarted Pakatan Harapan’s success in preventing his predecessor, Najib Razak, from continuing to “rob” the people by toppling the Barisan Nasional in the last general election.

This came when Muhyiddin betrayed voters and his colleagues in PH by working with BN just to become prime minister, he said.

Mahathir’s open letter comes on the heels of a spat between Muhyiddin and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Muhyiddin recently accused Zahid of asking him for help over his court cases, a charge the latter denies. FMT