WOW, JUST LIKE THAT! – MACC CLEARS MUHYIDDIN & TAJUDDIN OR CORRUPTION, POWER ABUSE – BUT THE BEST JOKE IS ON ‘FROG’ XAVIER – ‘THE CASE IS STILL ONGOING!’

The MACC has found no criminal element in the audio clip allegedly featuring Muhyiddin Yassin’s voice enticing Umno defectors with minister posts and positions in government-linked companies (GLCs).

In a written parliamentary reply, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the MACC has completed its investigation into the audio clip involving the former prime minister.

“The MACC has concluded its investigation into the issue. There was no element of wrongdoing under the MACC Act 2009,” he told Teo Nie Ching (Pakatan Harapan- Kulai).

Teo asked the government to reveal MACC’s finding on its investigation into the audio allegedly featuring Muhyiddin offering political and GLC posts in exchange for political support.

In May 2020, a Facebook page aligned to former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad released another audio recording, purportedly from the Bersatu supreme council meeting in February 2020.

In the recording, a man whose voice resembles that of party president Muhyiddin is heard saying that Umno MPs can be enticed to join Bersatu if they are offered ministerships or GLC posts.

MACC conducted an investigation into the alleged bribery after the audio clip went viral. It was reported in July 2020 that the graft buster concluded its investigation and submitted the investigating paper to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

No evidence found in Tajuddin’s probe

In another development, Wan Junaidi said the MACC found no evidence of abuse of power in its investigation against former Prasarana non-executive chairperson Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar

“MACC has completed its investigation into the Pasir Salak MP. It found no evidence involving abuse of power and corruption that took place,” he told Teo in another written parliamentary reply yesterday.

The anti-corruption agency probed Prasarana – the GLC Tajuddin formerly headed – over alleged abuse of power.

The probe was initiated after, among others, allegations surfaced that he was pulling strings in a project that a family-linked company was involved in.

Tajuddin was arrested in May 2021 and later released on bail. It was reported that he was nabbed to assist in an investigation linked to the appointment of his son-in-law to Prasarana.

Tajuddin was sacked as Prasarana chairperson a few days after a gaffe-riddled press conference on a Kelana Jaya LRT collision on May 24, 2021.

Xavier’s investigation ongoing

As for the MACC’s investigation on Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar, Wan Junaidi said it is still in the process.

Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar

“The investigation for the case is still ongoing. MACC cannot disclose details of the investigation,” the minister added.

In February last year, the MACC arrested the then Perak PKR deputy chief MA Thinagaran, who is closely related to Xavier, over an investigation into a development project in Perak.

The MACC also launched an investigation against Xavier.

