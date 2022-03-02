‘NAJIB IS TALKING NONSENSE BECAUSE HE IS A CONVICT’ – MUHYIDDIN HITS BULLSEYE – YET MUHYIDDIN HIMSELF ALSO CANNOT BE TRUSTED – SAYS PN YET TO TAKE POSITION ON UNILATERAL CONVERSIONS – WHILE NAJIB AT LEAST SHOWED SOME GUTS & PRINCIPLES TO STAND UP TO THE RELIGIOUS ULTRAS ON THIS ISSUE

PN yet to take a position on unilateral conversions, says Muhyiddin

TANGKAK: Perikatan Nasional has yet to take a position on the issue of unilateral conversion of children, according to its chairman Muhyiddin Yassin.

This is despite PAS’ ulama wing calling on all state religious authorities to amend the terms for conversion so that children can be converted unilaterally rather than requiring the consent of both parents.

This is already the practice in some states.

Muhyiddin, the Bersatu president, acknowledged that it was a sensitive matter and said the PN leadership needed to “properly” discuss what position the coalition should take.

“We haven’t taken any position yet (on this matter). We will have to really look into every aspect from the point of view of the Federal Constitution, the law and what not,” he told reporters after meeting members of the Chinese community in Bukit Gambir town today. FMT

Muhyiddin says not to compare him with ‘convict’ Najib, following claims of ‘quiet’ campaigning in Johor

JOHOR BARU — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin denied that he is being “quiet” compared to the way former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had been campaigning for Barisan Nasional (BN) for the upcoming Johor state election. In a scathing retort, Muhyiddin said Najib should not be trusted. “What do you mean quiet? Najib is talking nonsense because he is a convict. How can you trust him? “I spoke based on facts. I’m not quiet but you people didn’t report what I said. “Not only me, but there is also our (PN) machinery working on the ground. It is wrong to compare me with Najib,” he told a press conference after the launch of PN’s manifesto at the Trove Hotel today. On February 28, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported Najib kicked off BN’s election campaign in Johor since nomination day two days earlier by going around Pagoh, the stomping grounds of his former deputy Muhyiddin. Muhyiddin, who has opted not to defend his Gambir seat in the state elections, seems to have been overshadowed by Najib and has remained relatively quiet, in comparison. Muhyiddin was sacked as deputy prime minister post by Najib in 2015 for criticising the latter on the 1MDB scandal, with both aiming digs at one another since early February when the Johor state government was dissolved. MALAY MAIL FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL

