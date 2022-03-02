SO IT’S NOW OK FOR PRIME MINISTERS & THEIR FAMILIES TO STEAL? – AS IF TO VINDICATE HIMSELF, NAJIB CLAIMS ‘NOT A SINGLE SEN OF PUBLIC FUNDS USED TO REPAY 1MDB DEBTS’ – YET IF HE HAD NOT BEEN CAUGHT & STOPPED – WOULD GOLDMAN, KPMG, DELOITTE & AMBANK HAVE ‘RETURNED’ 1MDB FUNDS – WOULD THE U.S. DOJ HAVE ARRESTED OR FREEZED THE ACCOUNTS OF THOSE WHO HELPED THEMSELVES INCLUDING HIS STEPSON RIZA?

Najib: Not a single sen of public funds used to repay 1MDB debts

Not a single sen of public funds has been used by the government to repay the principal amount of 1MDB debts, argued former Prime Minister Najib Razak in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this is because various entities, including Goldman Sachs, audit firms KPMG and Deloitte, Ambank and the US Department of Justice (DOJ) had returned 1MDB funds totalling RM23 billion to Malaysia.

“Let’s not give the excuse that the 1MDB debt has damaged the country’s finances. The fact is not a single sen has been used in repaying the principal amount of 1MDB fund in 2018.

“In 2018, the 1MDB debt stood at RM32 billion, and it remained the same from 2019 to 2021.

“So, it is not correct to suggest that the people have to pay or bear the 1MDB debts,” stressed Najib (BN-Pekan) while debating the royal address.

“We received RM16 billion (settlement) from Goldman Sachs,” he said.

MKINI

