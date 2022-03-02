ANWAR DESPERATE TO BREAK THE DUCK EGG – ‘FOR PKR, WE ARE CONTESTING TO WIN’ – DREAMING OR NOT, MASZLEE CLAIMS PKR HAS LEARNT FROM MISTAKES IN MALACCA & SARAWAK

PAKATAN Harapan (PH) will use its experience at the Sarawak and Malacca elections to face the Johor polls, Maszlee Malik said.

The Layang-Layang constituency candidate said the main goal for PH this time is to win.

“For PKR, we are contesting to win. We learnt from all our experiences in Malacca and Sarawak to ensure we can do the best for the people and develop Johor,” the Simpang Renggam MP told The Malaysian Insight.

At the Malacca elections last November, PH only won five out of 28 seats, compared with the 15 it won during the 14th general election.

Only Amanah and DAP were successful in Malacca while PKR lost in all the seats it contested.

PH’s bad performance was repeated at the Sarawak polls in December with only DAP winning two seats – Padungan and Pending. Amanah and PKR lost in all the seats they contested.

In Sarawak, PH contested in 62 seats, DAP (26), PKR (28) and Amanah (8).

Maszlee, who was education minister during PH’s 22-month stint in government, said the coalition is trying to ensure those who support them and new voters will go out to cast their ballots.

There is no specific approach to encourage new voters to come out as it depends on the area and the candidate, he said.

“The approach differs from one area to another and the candidate.

“What is certain is we will give our best to ensure that the youth come out to vote and that they vote for PH.

“Not just the youth, but our supporters as well, so that they carry out their responsibility as citizens,” Maszlee said.

It is also vital that in the upcoming general election, PH introduces new faces, he said.

This he said will rejuvenate the country’s politics.

“Generally, Malaysia needs fresh faces who are professional and competent, so that they can create a new political environment compared with the one now in Johor or nationally.”

No discussion on who will be MB

On potentially becoming the coalition’s choice of menteri besar if it wins big in Johor, Maszlee dismissed the rumour.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim has never spoken on the matter, he said.

“I’ve never heard the party president or any party decision (on this), it’s just talk among the media and politicians.

“There is no official statement from the party and it has not been discussed.”

The focus is to win first, before deciding who becomes MB, he said.

“My focus is to win in Layang-Layang for PH. Once we have secured a majority, the sultan will decide who becomes MB,” Maszlee said.

Anwar had earlier said PKR made an exception for Maszlee to contest.

Layang-Layang is one of the constituencies under Simpang Renggam, the other being Machap.

When asked if he will shoulder the responsibility as MB should he be chosen, he said it is for the PH leadership to decide.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

