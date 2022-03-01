EVEN BEFORE IT WINS, CROOKED UMNO IS THINKING OF HOW TO STAY IN POWER FOREVER – BY FAIR OR FOUL MEANS! – MB-DESIGNATE HASNI PROMISES ‘REDELINEATION’ (OR IS IT GERRYMANDERING) FOR JOHOR IF BN WINS TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY

BARISAN Nasional (BN) will redelineate the Johor state constituency boundaries if it secures a two-third majority in the upcoming elections, Johor BN chairman Hasni Mohammad said today.

He said BN will also provide an allocation of RM200,000 to all assemblymen, regardless of party.

Hasni made the announcement at the launch of the coalition’s manifesto “Ikhtiar Johor” for the Johor polls.

“We will continue providing a RM200,000 yearly allocation to all lawmakers, whether they are in the government or opposition,” he said.

“Besides that, we will strengthen the role of democracy. With a two-third majority, we will also redelineate the boundaries of constituencies that have a large number of voters.”

The state will go to the polls on March 12. Early voting has been set for March 8.

The Johor BN election coordinator said the move will help the state prosper while supporting a new political narrative that is more mature and stable.

“This is not a promise. This is an initiative. These initiatives will continue to be developed to secure Johor’s prosperity,” he said.

The five initiatives in the manifesto are economic development, the well-being of the people, special initiative for young Johor people and an administration that is full of integrity and to implement political reforms.

Hasni, who is defending the Benut seat, said the redelineation will allow for assemblymen to better serve their constituencies.

“This is for political reform. We know there are some areas that have up to 100,000 voters.

“The redelineation will give the assemblymen space and chance to serve the community.

“If there are 100,000 people in one constituency, it is impossible for one person to serve them all,” he said.

Johor is also in need of an effective opposition in the state assembly, not one that just follows instructions, which is why equal allocations will be given, Hasni said.

“There is no use having a ‘yes man’ opposition who will agree with whatever the government proposes. The opposition must do their part while elected representatives draft programmes that need to be implemented.

