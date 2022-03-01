WHY NO ACTION ON NAJIB’S SECRETARIES – WHY ONLY FREEZE ROHANA’S ASSETS? – DOUBTS GROW OVER ISMAIL SABRI – WILL HE REALLY HAUL NAJIB TO JAIL – DID HIS GOVT REALLY NEVER STOP INVESTIGATING 1MDB – IF SO, HOW COME IT IS LEISSNER WHO AGAIN IS THE ONE TO REVEAL NAJIB’S SECRETARIES WERE INVOLVED IN 3RD BOND ISSUANCE

Former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner has revealed that two private secretaries of then-prime minister Najib Abdul Razak were involved in facilitating the third bond issuance worth US$3 billion for 1MDB.

Leissner explained the third bond relied on support – specifically in the form of a letter of support – from the Malaysian government to raise US$3 billion instead of a guarantee from the International Petroleum Investment Company (Ipic) which had been the case for the first two bonds.

The first bond was called Project Magnolia, the second one was referred to as Project Maximus and the last one is called Project Catalyze.

Due to the need for a letter of support, Leissner said he had several meetings with not only the Finance Ministry and the Treasury but also with Najib’s principal private secretary, the late Azlin Alias and another of his private secretaries, Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin.

Leissner said all this while testifying recently as the star witness in his former colleague Roger Ng’s corruption trial in New York. Malaysiakini has sighted the court transcript from his testimony on Feb 24.

Prosecutor Drew Rolle: What was the purpose of meeting with them?

Leissner: To do all the work that was required for the Project Catalyze bonds. This time, again, because it wasn’t with Ipic, we had to do the work to get signed up on the letter of support with the Finance Ministry, the Treasury of the Finance Ministry and get them to approve the letter, to work on the letter and to approve the letter in its final version for Najib to sign. And then also they need to work on ratings calls for this issue. Azlin personally jumped on the Standard & Poors and Moody’s calls, too, on this transaction.

Leissner noted that he had actually met with Najib at his office in Putrajaya at one point in the course of Project Catalyze in order to get the letter of support signed by Najib.

Further testimony

In his testimony on the same day, Leissner also said Low Taek Jho had told him that he and Ng would not be receiving any kickbacks from Project Catalyze, unlike the first two projects.

Low had said this was because the funds raised by Project Catalyze would be utilised for the coming general election at the time in 2013, he added.

However, he noted that he does not know where the money ultimately ended up or whether it went to Najib personally.

Leissner also testified that Azlin was involved later on when Goldman Sachs was seeking to dispose of US$700 million in Catalyze bonds left on its balance sheet that the firm could not sell post the Project Catalyze transaction.

He said they had contacted Low to see if he could help sell some of those bonds to institutions in Malaysia, in particular government-linked institutions such as Lembaga Tabung Haji and the civil servant’s Retirement Fund (KWAP).

One of the pieces of evidence submitted in the case was an email thread Leissner had forwarded on Nov 6, 2013, to Ng, where the first email in the chain had been sent by Low to Azlin.

Leissner testified that Low had written in the email to Azlin about KWAP’s purchase of the 1MDB bond coming out of Project Catalyze as well as to note that Tabung Haji had already agreed to buy some of the bonds.

Rolle: What was your understanding at the time as to why Low would be reaching out or need to reach out to Azlin about any of the Goldman Sachs bonds you were trying to sell?

Leissner: Because we at Goldman Sachs were holding this very significant position that we wanted to get rid of and had asked him for his help to get some of the Malaysian institutions who we have not sold so far to buy these bonds.

Leissner added that he had forwarded the email chain to Ng because the latter was in charge of selling the bonds to KWAP and he wanted Ng to be aware that there was progress on the matter.

Najib is currently facing criminal court cases over 1MDB and its subsidiary SRC International. The former prime minister’s defence team has contended that the accused had no knowledge of any wrongdoing and that any wrongdoings were masterminded by Jho Low and several other individuals. MKINI

We never stopped investigating Najib, 1MDB – deputy minister

The authorities never stopped investigating former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak in relation to the 1MDB scandal, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

She was responding to Lim Guan Eng (Pakatan Harapan-Bagan) who questioned what happened to the special investigation team consisting of the police, MACC, Attorney-General’s Chambers, and Bank Negara Malaysia, formed in 2018 to probe the 1MDB case.

Lim also asked why the authorities were not re-investigating Najib over new revelations made by former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner about 1MDB’s dealings recently.

“We have never stopped the investigation on Najib, in relation to 1MDB, and Najib has now been sentenced,” Mas Ermieyati responded.

They were speaking during the special chamber meeting on the motion by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (Harapan-Port Dickson) to discuss the matters revealed by Leissner during his witness testimony in the corruption trial of his ex-colleague Roger Ng in New York.

“With regards to the latest issue with Leissner, we are still in the midst of investigations.

“That is why, when we found out about it, we immediately called in (former Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd group CEO) Rohana Rozhan and we are also in the process of calling in several other people so we can investigate thoroughly,” Mas added.

During one of his testimonies, Leissner told a US federal court that Rohana, who he said was his lover, threatened to tell the authorities about his involvement in the 1MDB scandal unless he bought her a house.

He said he eventually spent approximately US$10 million (RM40 million) to buy Rohana a house in London.

Rohana has since said she will fully cooperate with the authorities in their investigations and has been questioned by the MACC.

‘US didn’t share information’

In the special chambers today, Fahmi Fadzil (Harapan-Lembah Pantai) also questioned if the Malaysian government was aware of the information exposed by Leissner and why it was not made public earlier.

Mas Ermieyati refuted this, saying the MACC had not highlighted these matters because it was not known to them.

“It is because the Malaysian government only found out what happened when Leissner made those revelations because, all this time, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) had kept the information to themselves and did not share it with the Malaysian government,” she said.

She said it is good that these matters are now coming to light as they would assist Malaysian authorities in their investigations.

Mas Ermieyati also noted it is not easy for Malaysian authorities to investigate and obtain information when it involves a foreign country that is considered a global superpower. MKINI

Rohana’s London mansion frozen, MACC to summon more individuals

The MACC will summon more individuals to assist the investigation into the alleged bribe involving former Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd group chief executive officer Rohana Rozhan. However, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki stopped short of saying if the graft buster will interview former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner. “We will summon other individuals but for now, I cannot share (much about this). “Leissner is still testifying in the US. It’s not good if I speak about his testimony. So, we will obtain further evidence from the US,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya today. Azam said cooperation between the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the US is needed to facilitate the matter. Former Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd group CEO Rohana Rozhan MACC is currently investigating Rohana following Leissner’s claim of using money he received from 1MDB to purchase a US$10 million (RM41.8 million) mansion in London for her. Azam said she is being probed under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention Act 2001 (Amla). He also confirmed that the mansion owned by Rohana in London together with other assets were frozen. ‘Threatening to expose me’ Leissner, who is the former chief of Goldman Sachs’ Southeast Asia operation, told a US federal court last week that Rohana was his lover at the time and had threatened to expose his role in the 1MDB scandal if he did not buy the house. “If I didn’t buy her a house, she would tell authorities about my involvement in the 1MDB scandal. She was threatening to expose me. At the time, 2013, I was very fearful of that,” he testified. Leissner, who married Kimora Lee Simmons in 2013, claimed he had a decade-long relationship with Rohana since 2003. Rohana has been summoned twice for her statement to be recorded.

MKINI

.