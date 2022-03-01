IN BLOW TO NAJIB CAMP’S ‘BLAME IT ON ZETI’ HOPES – MACC MAKES IT CLEAR IT’S NOT PROBING HER HUSBAND – ‘A TASK FORCE INVOLVING THE MACC & THE POLICE HAS BEEN SET UP IN THE INVESTIGATION INTO 1MDB. IN TAWFIQ’S CASE, THE TASK GIVEN TO THE MACC WAS TO REPATRIATE THE AMOUNT OF (1MDB) FUNDING FROM SINGAPORE’ – AND NAJIB SHOULD KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS!

The MACC is not investigating Tawfiq Ayman, the husband of former Bank Negara Malaysia Zeti Akhtar Aziz, over their alleged link to the 1MDB scandal, said MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki.

He said this is because the graft buster was only given a task to repatriate 1MDB funds from Singapore, although he acknowledged Tawfiq is being probed by the police.

“A task force involving the MACC and the police (has been set up) in the investigation into 1MDB. In Tawfiq’s case, the task given to the MACC was to repatriate the amount of (1MDB) funding from Singapore.

“The police conducted an investigation (against Tawfiq). The investigation paper, I think that is still ongoing. The police may refer the investigation paper to the Attorney General Chambers once the investigation is completed,” he told a press conference.

MKINI

.