DESPERATE OR NOT, MAT HASAN SNUBS AGONG’S REQUEST – UMNO TO PUSH FOR EARLY GE15 NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS IN JOHOR – DESPITE ROYAL WISH FOR GOVT TO MAINTAIN MOU WITH OPPOSITION – YET UMNO NO.2 HAS CHEEK TO INSIST DESPERATION NOTHING TO DO WITH ‘COURT CLUSTER’S’ INCREASING URGENT CASES

BN to push for early GE15 whatever happens in Johor, Mohamad Hasan says
BARISAN Nasional (BN) will push for an early general election no matter if it wins or loses in the Johor elections later this month, said its deputy chairman Mohamad Hassan.
Mohamad, who is also Umno deputy president, said BN wants an early general election not because it is greedy for power, but because it wanted a stable government.
“It doesn’t matter if we win big or not, or if we lose, we still want to push for an early general election.
“We want an early general election, just like why we pushed for this early state polls, not because of greed for power, not because we want to disrupt, but because we want to restore stability to the country, stability to the state of Johor.
He said this during a press conference after a session to meet the BN machinery in Machap today.
He said the federal government led by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is only surviving due to the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Pakatan Harapan.
Mohamad added that BN would not have any advantage by holding an early GE15.
The general election is only due next year but Umno has been making calls for it to be held earlier, preferably by the middle of this year.
Under the MOU between Ismail and PH, the elections can be called after June this year.
Mohamad said whoever wins GE15 must be able to form a stable government.
As for the Johor elections, Mohamad said political parties, including BN, are facing a new situation through the participation of automatically registered voters and their unpredictable attitude.
“We are facing new voters whom we know nothing about, so we can’t say who they will vote for.”
The Johor polls will see the participation of more than 700,000 new voters who are automatically registered.
The state elections will also see the participation of several new parties such as Muda, Pejuang, Parti Bangsa Malaysia, and the Sabah-based Warisan.
The Election Commission has set March 12 as the polling day. TMI
Opposition firing blanks for Johor polls over Umno ‘court cluster’, says Mohamad Hasan
“I’m not sure the court cluster will be a problem in the Johor polls. I think the opposition has no other issues to influence the people.
“This is the only tune they want to repeatedly play,” he said during a press conference after meeting the BN machinery in Machap today.
“Even if we win in Johor, what has it got to do with the court cluster? Are they contesting? No, will the trial judges be impacted by the outcome in Johor? No!
“Even when we won big in Malacca, nothing changed in Najib’s trial. Zahid also has to defend himself.”
Among Umno leaders facing trials are former prime minister Najib Razak and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
Najib has been found guilty, and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million on seven charges of abuse of power, breach of trust and money laundering. The appeal is before the Federal Court now, and he faces several other cases.
Zahid meanwhile is facing 47 charges of breach of trust, corruption and money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi. TMI
