MACC TO GET MORE INFORMATION FROM LEISSNER ON EX-MISTRESS ROHANA – BUT WHAT ‘ON BRIBE LIST’ NAJIB? WHY ISN’T MACC INTERESTED TO KNOW ABOUT ‘BOSSKU’?

MACC seeking info from US DOJ for its investigation into Rohana Rozhan

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will make an application to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to obtain information from former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Tim Leissner for its investigation into Datuk Rohana Rozhan.

Quoting sources, Berita Harian reported that this was to assist the MACC investigation into the former Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd group chief executive officer.

Last Tuesday, Leissner testified that he had gifted a US$10mil house in London to a media CEO, whom he claimed he had an affair with.

He claimed that she had coerced him into buying her the house and had threatened to expose his involvement in 1MDB.

The relationship lasted from 2003 to 2013, he told the jury.

He made the allegations while testifying at a US federal court in the trial of his former colleague, Malaysian Roger Ng, who is accused of conspiring to launder money and to violate an anti-bribery law involving 1MDB funds.

MACC sources said that an application would be submitted to the US DOJ to obtain more information on Leissner’s allegations.

It was reported that Leissner made the claim when asked about it by prosecutor Drew Rolle.

Their 10-year relationship ended when Leissner married celebrity Kimora Lee Simmons.

Leissner also admitted that he bought her a house in 2013 after Rohana threatened to reveal her involvement in 1MDB.

Leissner pleaded guilty in 2018 to his involvement in violations of US anti-corruption laws and money laundering conspiracies.

Meanwhile, a source also informed Berita Harian that the MACC is reviewing the interview with Rohana, who was called to the MACC headquarters recently.

“Currently, no other individual has been called to testify regarding the investigation into the case,” he said.

It is learnt that the case was being conducted under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

Following the investigation, the MACC issued an order to freeze Rohana’s assets and bank accounts in accordance with Section 44 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2001.

The freezing order prohibits Rohana from conducting any transactions involving her house and bank account in the United Kingdom.

On Friday (Feb 25), Rohana issued a brief statement through law firm Messrs Valen, Oh & Partners.

“I refer to allegations appearing in the media about me. I’ve attended the offices of MACC and given them my full cooperation in their investigations,” she said.

The media statement was signed by Rohana and her lawyer M. Puravalen. ANN

Najib and Sheikh on Jho Low’s ‘bribe list’, Leissner recalls

Former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner testified in court that he saw Jho Low draw up a list of Malaysian and United Arab Emirates (UAE) targets they had to bribe. Leissner said he met Low in the Mayfair section of London in 2012 over a deal for Goldman Sachs to raise US$1.75 billion for 1MDB, which would require an external guarantor. During the meeting, Low allegedly drew boxes on a piece of paper. On one side was a list of Malaysian officials and on the other, a list of UAE officials, according to Leissner. “(Low said payments) had to be the same and be perceived to be the same. “In my mind, that meant both sides had to get US$100 million… I can’t say I was surprised,” said Leissner, according to Bloomberg. According to the Bloomberg report, Leissner testified that the list included then prime minister Najib Abdul Razak and current UAE deputy prime minister Sheikh Mansour Zayed Al Nahyan. The UAE government did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comments. Malaysiakini is seeking comments from Najib’s office. Leissner told the court that Low “said the sheikh would not get out of bed for less than US$100 million.” Following the meeting, according to Leissner, he and his then subordinate Roger Ng agreed not to mention the bribes to anyone outside the meeting. “Bribes had to be paid to make it happen,” he said, “but we always kept it to the two of us.” There is no indication in the Bloomberg report that Leissner confirmed the bribes were paid. Leissner is the prosecution’s star witness in the trial against Ng, a Malaysian national, who was charged with violating US anti-bribery laws and money laundering. In 2020, Leissner pleaded guilty to similar charges and was forced to forfeit US$44 million. The US$1.75 billion bond was issued on Oct 19, 2012 for 1MDB to acquire power plant assets. Like other bonds raised by 1MDB, the proceeds are believed to have been pilfered. MKINI ANN / MKINI

.