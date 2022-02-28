BOMBSHELL – MACC SEIZES ‘SEVERAL FINANCIAL DOCUMENTS’ FROM EX-ASTRO CEO ROHANA – WERE THESE BANK STATEMENTS, TITLE DEED TO RM42 MIL LONDON HOME – THAT LEISSNER ALLEGES HE WAS BLACKMAILED INTO BUYING FOR HER TO KEEP QUIET ABOUT NAJIB’S 1MDB DEBACLE?

Rohana Rozhan has met MACC officers for the second time over reports linking her to the 1MDB scandal.

FORMER Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad group CEO Rohana Rozhan has met the anti-corruption authorities for the second time today over reports linking her to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

about three hours from 9 o’clock this morning

“Her statement was recorded again today for clarifications on several issues,” said a source.

“Several financial documents were also seized as part of the investigation.”

Rohana was first called in for questioning last Thursday following claims of alleged blackmail of former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner.

MACC has opened an investigation following the testimony of Leissner, who was Goldman Sachs Southeast Asia chief, in the bribery trial of his subordinate, Roger Ng.

In the trial, ongoing in a US federal court in New York, Leissner said he was blackmailed by Rohana, who threatened to expose his dealings with 1MDB when they broke up after a 10-year affair.

He told the jury that he had bought Rohana a US$10 million (RM41 million) property in London in 2013 for her silence.

Goldman Sachs had helped 1MDB raise US$6.5 billion in bonds and received a hefty US$600 million in fees for it.

In 2018, Leissner pleaded guilty to charges of violating US anti-corruption and money laundering laws, and is now a star witness in Ng’s trial.

Ng, 49, is accused of conspiring with Leissner and wanted businessman Low Taek Jho to launder money embezzled from 1MDB and violating US anti-bribery laws.

He is the only former Goldman Sachs banker to go on trial in the scandal. TMI

Ex-CEO surrendered documents to MACC, say sources

