BUT MUKHRIZ IS SPOT ON! SELFISH ANWAR IS NOT DOING HIS JOB, HE HAS NO INTEREST TO UNITE THE OPPOSITION – AND CONFUSED JOHOR VOTERS DESERVE AN HONEST ANSWER – WHY ON EARTH ARE THERE SO MANY MULTI-CORNER FIGHTS! IT’S EMBARRASSING!

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s Hassan Karim has urged party president Anwar Ibrahim to ignore criticisms by his Pejuang counterpart, Mukhriz Mahathir.

Hassan said Anwar and PKR should not respond or retaliate as the public, and voters in Johor especially, did not wish to see politicians fighting.

“Voters in Johor want to hear what politicians will do to help the people who are struggling now.

“Let Mukhriz attack Anwar more aggressively than Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional leaders,” he said in a statement today.

On Saturday, Mukhriz criticised Anwar for not doing more to unite opposition parties in his position as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman.

He said there was no true leadership in PH, and cited PKR’s decision to forgo using the coalition’s logo for the Johor polls as a sign of disunity.

Hassan, who is the Pasir Gudang MP, said Anwar and PKR should focus solely on the people’s needs rather than hit back at criticisms from other politicians.

“Anwar and PKR should focus their campaigns on people’s issues, such as presenting solutions to the rising cost of living,” he said. “That means more to the voters.”

Johor goes to the polls on March 12. Early voting will be held on March 8.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

