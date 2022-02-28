LEISSNER-HIT NAJIB FEELS MAHATHIR’S HEAT – SUDDENLY ‘SENSITIVE’ ABOUT DR M CALLING HIM ‘A CRIMINAL’ – BUT THAT’S WHAT NAJIB IS, A CONVICTED FELON WHO STOLE – AND IT’S NOT JUST DR M BUT HISTORY, BOTH LOCAL & GLOBAL, THAT WILL REMEMBER NAJIB AS ‘A CRIMINAL’

I’ll continue calling Najib a criminal when needed, says Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad insists he will continue calling Najib Razak a criminal.

This came after the latter said the elder politician’s constant rants about him were only increasing his popularity on social media.

In the latest war of words between the two former prime ministers, Mahathir said Najib’s constant allusions that criminal conduct was not shameful was in conflict with the values of Malaysian society.

Stating that Najib cannot escape from being linked to the crimes he had been convicted of, Mahathir said he had no qualms about constantly highlighting Najib's misdeeds.

“I am not the only one who talks about Najib and his connection to crime. The whole country, even the whole world, mentions Najib’s name as a criminal in their speeches, writings, books (including his brother’s), radio, television, and other media.

“History books will take note of Najib’s name so that future generations will know of him as a criminal who has stolen billions of dollars, which the court has confirmed

“I will keep calling Najib a criminal when needed.”

Najib previously claimed that the more Mahathir — who is among his fiercest critics — ranted about him, the more the public grew disgusted with the elderly statesman.

He said he based this on the comments on social media.

“If he wants to continue (ranting), no problem, it is up to him,” said Najib.

Last year, the High Court sentenced Najib to 12 years’ jail and fined him RM210 million after finding him guilty on seven counts of corruption.

However, the Pekan MP remains free pending the outcome of his SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption appeal to the Federal Court.

MKINI

