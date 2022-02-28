IN ROYAL BLOW TO UMNO’S ‘COURT CLUSTER’ – AGONG WANTS ISMAIL SABRI’S MOU WITH OPPOSITION TO CONTINUE – ‘ENOUGH OF POLITICKING DAY & NIGHT. FOCUS ON TAKING CARE OF THE RAKYAT’ – DESPERATE NAJIB & ZAHID WILL STILL TRY BUT ISMAIL SABRI NOW HAS A VALID REASON NOT TO CALL FOR SNAP GE15 AFTER JOHOR POLLS

King wants political understanding in MOU maintained

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah called on the government and opposition to maintain and preserve the political understanding which was inked in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) last September.

The King said he was pleased and grateful for the political stability following the signing of the MOU, noting that it resulted in a more stable political climate for the country.

He added that such stability had ensured the success of the country’s development agenda which benefited the rakyat and nation’s future.

“As a result of this agreement and maturity, amendments to the Federal Constitution related to the 1963 Malaysia Agreement was successfully approved by more than two-thirds of Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara members last December.

“Indeed, the event will definitely be ranked as a historic moment for Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family),” he said when delivering the royal address in Parliament on Monday (Feb 28).

He noted that such political maturity was eagerly awaited for by all Malaysians.

The King also urged all MPs to work together for the welfare of the rakyat instead of constantly politicking.

The King gave this advice at the closing of his royal address.

“I feel that my address would not be complete if I do not end it with advice to member of Parliament by way of pantun dua kerat (a set of two Malay poetry) which is a previous tradition I started last year,” he said in Dewan Rakyat on Monday (Feb 28).

In the pantun, the King said that it would be easier for politicians to perform their work if they were united.

“Enough of politicking day and night.

“Focus on taking care of the interest of the rakyat,” he said amidst thumps of approval from the House.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also told MPs that he considered the issue of corruption seriously.

He said transparency and integrity are crucial towards nation building.

“In building a nation state that is transparent and of integrity, We look at the issue of corruption seriously.

“We believe the Government is currently implementing policies and initiatives of the National Anti Corruption Plan through enforcement, prevention and education to combat all forms of corruption,” the King said.

To ensure greater transparency, efficiency and professionalism, the Government has been improving its service delivery system through Digital Government initiatives via end-to-end service delivery, said Al-Sultan Abdullah.