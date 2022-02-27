‘IT IS NOW AN ISLAND WITH NO WAY IN OR OUT’ – HULU TERENGANNU FOLK SEND OUT SOS AS FLOODS SUBMERGE THEIR HOMES – WHEN WILL UMNO, BERSATU & PAS EVER LEARN? THE LAST ROUND, ISMAIL SABRI & CO POINTED THE FINGER AT PAKATAN’S STATE GOVT – WHO TO BLAME NOW BUT HADI & CO?

FLOOD victims in Hulu Terengganu have been reduced to seeking refuge on their roofs while begging on social media to be rescued as parts of the district was inundated.

Twitter user @lillyismayl said her village is now disconnected from others and most of the residents are trapped.

“Guys just want to inform. Hulu Terengganu is flooded at a dangerous level. My village is flooded for the first time.

“It is now an island with no way in or out. My parents did not manage to get things prepared as (did) many of us,” she said.

According to @lillyismayl, the situation worsened when a relief centre at SK Bukit Gemuruh was also flooded.

Facebook user Nurul Izzah Embong also shared details of the situation in Kg Lebak and Kg Lubuk Pait, which are flooded, and appealed to the Fire and Rescue Department to save her family.

“Please help the entire population of Kg Lebak, Kg Lubuk Pait and the entirety of Kuala Berang. All residents are affected by the floods.

“Many are stuck, the water is rising,” she said.

Apart from the distress calls, some posts on social media also questioned the slow action of rescuers given the increasingly critical situation.

Meanwhile, Hulu Terengganu Civil Defence Forces officer Mohd Zabri Abd Razak said his department is facing difficulty in carrying out rescue operations because of the heavy rain and strong currents.

He said at the moment, rescuers are working to move victims to a temporary evacuation centre at SK Felda Mengkawang.

The number of flood victims at evacuation centres in Terengganu and Kelantan continued to increase this morning as heavy rain battered the east coast over the weekend.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees rose to 4,335 people from 1,287 families this morning, compared with 3,334 people from 931 families yesterday.

There are now 89 relief centres operating in eight Terengganu districts – 22 in Setiu, 21 in Kemaman, 19 in Besut, 14 in Hulu Terengganu, five in Kuala Nerus, five in Dungun, two in Kuala Terengganu and one in Marang.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

