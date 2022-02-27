BOOSTED BY THE SHOCK NUMBER OF CANDIDATES – ZAHID NOW TALKS ABOUT ‘WINDS OF CHANGE’ – PREDCITS TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY WIN FOR UMNO-BN

Johor polls: Zahid says ‘winds of change’ have blown, BN targets two-thirds majority

AYER HITAM: The “winds of change” have started blowing in Johor and Barisan Nasional is looking to capture a two-thirds majority or at least 38 seats in the coming state election, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Barisan chairman also said that a simple majority would not provide the stability needed by the state government to lead.

“It must be no lesser than 38 seats, so we could garner a two-thirds majority,” he said during his speech at the Ayer Hitam polling district centre on Sunday (Feb 27).

Present during the event were mostly party leaders and there were also curious bystanders who stood by and listened to Ahmad Zahid’s speech.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the ceramah, Ahmad Zahid said that Barisan was confident it will receive support at the state election despite the presence of multi-corner fights in all seats.

“We are confident that if we put forth good candidates, then people will vote for them. The ‘winds of change’ has blown in Johor, not just among the Malays, but Indians and also some Chinese urban voters, who are now willing to consider Barisan candidates,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said that Barisan will launch its election manifesto soon and it will be aimed at enticing unregistered voters and 18-year-olds.

“I’m confident that this new offer will attract support from voters,” added Ahmad Zahid who is also the Umno president.

The Election Commission (EC) has said that there will be a total of 239 candidates contesting in all 56 state seats.

During the Melaka state election last year, Barisan secured a two-thirds majority after it won 21 out of 28 state seats.

The Johor state election will be on March 12.

ANN

