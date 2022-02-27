JOHOR BARU: Political parties are running out of fresh ideas when it comes to attacking Barisan Nasional in the Johor polls as all they have is the “court cluster”, says Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Barisan advisory chairman said that he has fun every time Pakatan Harapan, Perikatan Nasional or anyone else uses the “court cluster” in their political agenda.

“They have no more ideas and if they keep using me and Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as their target, then it is good. The voters will judge who can provide for their wellbeing and safeguard them. This is the main point of the polls, not me or Ahmad Zahid,” he added.

The former prime minister said this when met after doing a walkabout with Barisan Kempas candidate Datuk Ramlee Bohani at Taman Cempaka here on Sunday (Feb 27).