Pejuang ready to work with other parties after Johor polls – Mukhriz

Pejuang is ready to work with other parties after the Johor state election, said its president, Mukhriz Mahathir.

He said to form a government in Malaysia, such a thing was necessary for the sake of unity among the people of various races, religions and cultures, and Pejuang only has one race, namely the Malays.

“Pejuang is contesting 42 seats; when a government is formed, there must be a mixture of representatives from all races, and that does not come from us. Hence, we have to find an agreement with other parties,” he told reporters after the Pejuang President with Candidates programme in Rengit, in Batu Pahat today.

He said this when asked whether Pejuang would work with other parties after the Johor polls.

However, Mukhriz said Pejuang had yet to decide which party to work with.

He said that at the same time, Pejuang will still move solo during the Johor polls to maintain his manifesto to the voters.

When asked about Pejuang making its debut by fielding new candidates to contest, Mukhriz said Johor polls will serve as the platform to introduce the party to voters.

“What is important is that we want to introduce the party and candidates to the voters. Young voters need to be given exposure to the process. They should be given the exposure; if not then they will not gain any experience,” he said. Bernama

Anwar disappointed with PKR-Muda clash, vague on future ties

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has expressed disappointment with the clash of candidates from PKR and Muda contesting the Larkin state seat in Johor. “In Pakatan Harapan (PH), we have no problem. We negotiate and argue in the meeting, but in the end, we hold on to the spirit of friendship,” said Anwar, who is PKR president. “This didn’t happen in Larkin. Of course, I’m disappointed.” PKR is fielding Dr Zamil Najwah Arbain, 48, while Muda is represented by Rasid Abu Bakar, 28, in a six-cornered fight. The other candidates are Mohamad Riadz Mohamad (Pejuang), Zulkifli Bujang (Perikatan Nasional), Mohd Hairi Md Shah (Barisan Nasional), and Norramadan Buan (independent). Asked if the clash would split the votes, Anwar suggested that voters should evaluate “the real position” where they need an opposition that is strong, consistent, and can’t be bought or bribed by anyone. However, Anwar did not give a firm response when asked if PKR would reconsider its friendship with Muda after the Larkin clash. He said his party would continue to strengthen its ties with DAP and Amanah, its partners in PH. He also said PH has not decided on the coalition’s menteri besar candidate. FMT

– Bernama / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.