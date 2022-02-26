JOHOR BAHRU: After Melaka and Sarawak, it will be yet another crowded field in the Johor state elections, with 239 candidates competing for the 56 seats up for grabs.
The Johor polls have also been dubbed a “preview” or “rehearsal” for the next general election (GE15). Pundits and politicians alike have suggested that it would affect how parties prepare for GE15.
Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional are contesting all 56 seats, while Pakatan Harapan is going for 50 seats. Muda will be contesting in seven seats, one of which will see the party clashing with PKR.
Pejuang will vie for 42 seats, Warisan six and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) four. Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) will contest one each.
There are 16 independent candidates who have also decided to give it a go in Johor.
Also, like in the Melaka polls last November, there are no straight fights in Johor.
Instead, there will be seven three-cornered contests, 35 four-cornered, eight five-cornered, four six-cornered, and two seven-cornered fights.
The seven-cornered fights are for the Tiram and Kempas seats. Kempas is the seat which was held by former Johor menteri besar Osman Sapian who passed away last December. His son Nornekman is hoping to win the seat now as a Pejuang candidate.
Below is the full list of candidates who will be contesting in the state polls.
N1. Buloh Kasap
PH – Subramani Chami
BN – Zahari Sarip
PN – Norazman Md Diah
Pejuang – Hanafi Ahmad
2018 result: Zahari Sarip (BN) – 9,186 votes (877 majority)
N2. Jementah
PH – Ng Kor Sim
BN – See Ann Giap
PN – Maimunah Safwah Musa
2018 result: Tan Chen Choon (PH) – 16,336 votes (7,001 majority)
N3. Pemanis
PH – Yoong Thau
BN – Anuar Abd Manap
PN – Uzzair Ismail
Pejuang – Azita Amrin
2018 result: Chong Fat Full (PH) – 8,304 votes (363 majority)
N4. Kemelah
PH – Sulaiman Mohd Nor
BN – N Saraswathy
PN – Normala Sudirman
Pejuang – Norizan Sahardin
2018 result: Sulaiman Mohd Nor (PH) – 10,836 votes (2,355 majority)
N5. Tenang
BN – Haslinda Salleh
PN – Ahmad Humaizi Udin
Muda – Lim Wei Jiet
Pejuang – Mohd Fauzi Bachok
2018 result: Mohd Solihan Badri (PH) – 7,645 votes (1,070 majority)
N6. Bekok
PH – Kanan M
BN – Tan Chong
PN – Tan Lek Khang
Warisan – Sandara Segaran Arumugam
2018 result: Ramakrishnan Suppiah (PH) – 9,705 votes (2,457 majority)
N7. Bukit Kepong
BN – Ismail Mohamed
PN – Dr Sahruddin Jamal
Muda – Nurafiqah M Zulkifl
Pejuang – Taib Md Suhut
2018 result: Dr Sahruddin Jamal (PH) – 11,665 votes (1,273 majority)
N8. Bukit Pasir
PH – Elia Nadira Sabudin
BN – Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh
PN – Nur Iqbal Abd Razak
Pejuang – Akhiri Mahmood
Independent – Johar Siraj
Independent – Najib Lep
2018 result: Najib Lep (PAS) – 9,835 votes (1,883 majority)
N9. Gambir
PH – Naim Jusri
BN – Shahrihan Jani
PN – Solihan Badri
Pejuang – Suraya Sulaiman
2018 result: Muhyiddin Yassin (PH) – 10,280 votes (3,088 majority)
N10. Tangkak (DAP)
BN – Ong Chee Siang
PH – Ee Chin Li
PN – Chong Fat Full
Pejuang – Muhammad Airel Zabridin
Independent – Zainal Bahrom A Kadir
2018 result: Ee Chin Li (PH) – 13,512 votes (5,077 majority)
N11. Serom (PKR)
PH – Asim Abdullah Ainullotfi
BN – Kharinnisa Ismail
PN – Rahmat Daud
Pejuang – Abdul Azim Abdul Malek
2018 result: Faizul Amri Adnan (PH) – 11,774 votes (2,324 majority)
N12. Bentayan
BN – Gan Qi Ru
PH – Ng Yak Howe
PN – Eddy Tan
2018 result: Ng Yak Howe (PH) – 18,278 votes (13,629 majority)
N13. Simpang Jeram
PH – Salahuddin Ayub
BN – Lokman Md Don
PN – Zarul Salleh
Pejuang – Mahaizal Mahmor
2018 result: Salahuddin Ayub (PH) – 14,640 votes (7,687 majority)
N14. Bukit Naning
PH – Ysahruddin Kusni
BN – Md Fuad Tukirin
PN – Mahadzir Abu Said
Pejuang – Ibrahim Shafee
Independent – S Jeganathan
2018 result: Ysahruddin Kusni (PH) – 7,280 votes (1,552 majority)
N15. Maharani
PH – Nor Hayati Bachok
BN – Noor Farah Shamsudin
PN – Aziz Talib
Pejuang – Riad Ahmad
PBM – Hanis Asmui Md Salleh
Independent – Lim Kim Joo
2018 result: Nor Hayati Bachok (PH) – 12,405 votes (5,674 majority)
N16. Sungai Balang
PH – Abdullah Sahid
BN – Selamat Takim
PN – Zainudin Sayuti
Pejuang – Intan Nadira Shafika Mustafa Kamal
2018 result: Zaiton Ismail (BN) – 8,022 votes (174 majority)
N17. Semerah
PH – Khuzzan Abu Bakar
BN – Mohd Fared Md Khalid
PN – Ariss Samsudin
Pejuang – Mahdzir Ibrahim
Putra – Kamarolzaman Mohd Jidi
2018 result: Khuzzan Abu Bakar (PH) – 12,619 votes (98 majority)
N18. Sri Medan
PH – Azmi Masrani
BN – Zulkurnain Kamisan
PN – Othman Kepol
Pejuang – Firdaus Abdul Malek
2018 result: Zulkurnain Kamisan (BN) – 11,587 votes (6,040 majority)
N19. Yong Peng
PH – Alan Tee
BN – Ling Tian Soon
PN – Susan Yong
2018 result: Chew Peck Choo (PH) – 12,307 votes (5,089 majority)
N20. Semarang
PH – Haryati Abu Nasir
BN – Samsolbari Jamali
PN – Shazani Hamid
Pejuang – Adzlan Raju
2018 result: Samsolbari Jamali (BN) – 10,751 votes (5,842 majority)
N21. Parit Yaani
PH – Aminolhuda Hassan
BN – Najib Samuri
PN – Ahmad Nawfal Mahfodz
Pejuang – Ridhauddin Mohd Tahir
2018 result: Aminolhuda Hassan (PH) – 12,309 votes (4,834 majority)
N22. Parit Raja
BN – Nor Rashidah Ramli
PN – Zulkifli Mat Daud
Muda – Fikri Musa
Pejuang – Abdul Lateef Mahrani
2018 result: Nor Rashidah Ramli (BN) – 9,549 votes (638 majority)
N23. Penggaram
PH – Gan Peck Cheng
BN – Ter Hwa Kwang
PN – Ronald Sia
Independent – Zahari Osman
2018 result: Gan Peck Cheng (PH) – 26,825 votes (17,205 majority)
N24. Senggarang
PH – Abd Hamid Jamah
BN – Mohd Yusla Ismail
PN – Khairul Faizi Ahmad Kamil
Pejuang – Zailah Jaffar
Independent – Baharudin Abdullah
2018 result: Khairuddin A Rahim (PH) – 10,568 votes (809 majority)
N25. Rengit
PH – Khairuddin A Rahim
BN – Puad Zarkashi
PN – Mohammad Hazair Lajis
Pejuang – Nizam Bashir Abdul Kariem
2018 result: Ayub Jamil (BN) – 9,642 votes (4,172 majority)
N26. Machap
BN – Onn Hafiz Ghazi
PN – Azlisham Azahar
Muda – R Sangaran
Pejuang – Shahruddin Md Salleh
2018 result: Taib Abu Bakar (BN) – 9,375 votes (404 majority)
N27. Layang-Layang
PH – Maszlee Malik
BN – Mutalif Rahim
PN – Alagathiran Krishnan
Pejuang – Ahmad Shafiq Othaman
2018 result: Onn Hafiz Ghazi (BN) – 7,449 votes (364 majority)
N28. Mengkibol
PH – Chew Chong Sin
BN – Kelly Chye
PN – Wong Chan Giap
2018 result: Chew Chong Sin (PH) – 29,559 votes (19,226 majority)
N29. Mahkota
PH – Muhammad Taqiuddin Cheman
BN – Sharifah Azizah
PN – Mohamad Nor Lingan
Warisan – Mohamed Noor Suleiman
2018 result: Muhamad Said Jonit (PH) – 19,507 votes (1,668 majority)
N30. Paloh
PH – Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali
BN – Lee Ting Han
PN – Selvendran Velu
Pejuang – Aminuddin Johari
2018 result: Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali (PH) – 8,958 votes (783 majority)
N31. Kahang
PH – Rohani Banu Rahman Krishnan
BN – R Vidyananthan
PN – Daud Yusof
Pejuang – Rosdi Amir
2018 result: R Vidyananthan (BN) – 10,768 votes (2,861 majority)
N32. Endau
PH – Mohammad Fakrulradzi Mahmud
BN – Yuzaimi Md Yusof
PN – Alwiyah Talib
Pejuang – Mohd Noorhisyam Ibrahim
Independent – Ismail Don
2018 result: Alwiyah Talib (BN) – 7,136 votes (3,080 majority)
N33. Tenggaroh
PH – Zulinah A Johari
BN – Raven Kumar Krishnasamy
PN – Roslan Nikmat
Pejuang – Firdaus Abd Rahman
2018 result: Raven Kumar Krishnasamy (BN) – 12,309 votes (5,765 votes)
N34. Panti
PH – Ahmad Daniel Sharudin
BN – Hahasrin Hashim
PN – Hasan Rasid
Pejuang – Ahmade Mohd Din
2018 result: Hahasrin Hashim (BN) – 11,409 votes (3,424 majority)
N35. Pasir Raja
PH – Mohd Fakharuddin Moslim
BN – Rashidah Ismail
PN – Jawahir Husein
Pejuang – Yusri Yusof
2018 result: Rashidah Ismail (BN) – 8,055 votes (1,847 majority)
N36. Sedili
PH – Mat Khairi Samsudin
BN – Muszaide Makmur
PN – Hasnolhadi Mohd Sebalas
Pejuang – Tariq Ismail Mustafa
2018 result: Rasman Ithnain (BN) – 13,407 votes (9,168 majority)
N37. Johor Lama
PH – Omar Mokhtar A Manap
BN – Noorliza Noh
PN – Alias Rasman
Pejuang – Shukor Ahmad
2018 result: Rosleli Jahari (BN) – 12,532 votes (5,807 majority)
N38. Penawar
PH – Norazila Sanip
BN – Fauziah Misri
PN – Faizal Asmar
Pejuang – Rahmattullah Kamilin
2018 result: Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain (BN) – 21,490 votes (7,134 majority)
N39. Tanjung Surat
PH – Rosman Tahir
BN – Aznan Tamin
PN – Selamat Ujud
Pejuang – Samat Atan
2018 result: Syed Sis A Rahman (BN) – 9,614 votes (4,522 majority)
N40. Tiram
PH – S Gopalakrishnan
BN – Azizul Bachok
PN – Karim Deraman
Pejuang – Abdul Aziz Harun
PBM – Azmi Ali
Independent – Bala Sundaram Perumal
Independent – Jayasangkar Jeraman
2018 result: S Gopalakrishnan (PH) – 26,573 votes (8,098 majority)
N41. Puteri Wangsa
BN – Ng Yew Aik
PN – Loh Kah Yong
Muda – Amira Aisya Aziz
Pejuang – Khairul Anwar Razali
PBM – Steven Choong
Independent – Adzrin Adam
2018 result: Mazlan Bujang (PH) – 37,545 votes (24,959 majority)
N42. Johor Jaya
PH – Liow Cai Tung
BN – Chan San San
PN – Dr Ker Ching Sheng
Warisan – Victor Chen
2018 result: Liow Cai Tung (PH) – 32,342 votes (15,565 majority)
N43. Permas
PH – Syed Othman Abdullah
BN – Baharuddin Md Taib
PN – Arifin Nasri
Pejuang – Mahaya Ahad
Warisan – Mohamed Ridza Busu
2018 result: Che Zakaria Salleh (PH) – 28,793 votes (8,746 majority)
N44. Larkin
PH – Dr Zamil Najwah Arbain
BN – Md Hairi Md Shah
PN – Zulkifli Bujang
Muda – Rasid Abu Bakar
Pejuang – Mohamad Riadz Mohamad Hashim
Independent – Norramadan Buan
2018 result: Izhar Ahmad (PH) – 25,012 votes (8,590 majority)
N45. Stulang
PH – Andrew Chen
BN – Ang Boon Heng
PN – Yap Chiang Youis
PBM – Saiful Bahari Sahari
Independent – Moharam Baharom
2018 result: Andrew Chen (PH) – 24,002 votes (12,470 majority)
N46. Perling
PH – Liew Chin Tong
BN – Tan Hiang Kee
PN – Khoo Siaw Lee
2018 result: Cheo Yee How (PH) – 32,592 votes (19,533 majority)
N47. Kempas
PH – Napsiah Khamis Maharan
BN – Ramlee Bohani
PN – Faizal Abdullah
Pejuang – Nornekman Osman
Independent – Azwan Abd Rahman
Independent – Mohd Suhimi A Rahman
Independent – Tok Hambali
2018 result: Osman Sapian (PH) – 21,127 votes (9,178 majority)
N48. Skudai
PH – Marina Ibrahim
BN – Lim Soon Hai
PN – Khoo Kong Ek
2018 result: Tan Hong Pin (PH) – 47,359 votes (35,126 majority)
N49. Kota Iskandar
PH – Dzulkefly Ahmad
BN – Haji Pandak Ahmad
PN – Samsudin Ismail
Pejuang – Zaini Abu Bakar
PSM – Arangkannal Rajoo
2018 result: Dzulkefly Ahmad (PH) – 33,455 votes (14,543 majority)
N50. Bukit Permai
BN – Md Jafny Md Shukor
PN – Tosrin Jarvanthi
Muda – Azrol Rahani
Pejuang – Mokhtar Abdul Wahab
2018 result: Tosrin Jarvanthi (PH) – 10,998 votes (2,531 majority)
N51. Bukit Batu
PH – Arthur Chiong
BN – S Suppayah
PN – Tan Heng Choon
Warisan – Lee Ming Wen
2018 result: Jimmy Puah (PH) – 17,105 votes (10,057 majority)
N52. Senai
PH – Wong Bor Yang
BN – Kenny Shen
PN – Yeo Kwee Kwang
2018 result: Tee Boon Tsong (PH) – 28,274 votes (18,902 majority)
N53. Benut
PH – Hanif Ghazali Hosman
BN – Hasni Mohammad
PN – Isa Ab Hamid
Pejuang – Iskandar Noor Ibrahim
2018 result: Hasni Mohammad (BN) – 9,480 votes (4,447 majority)
N54. Pulai Sebatang
PH – Suhaizan Kaiat
BN – Hasrunnizah Hassan
PN – Abdullah Husin
Pejuang – Rashid Abd Hadi
2018 result: Muhammad Taqiuddin Cheman (PH) – 14,507 votes (3,395 majority)
N55. Pekan Nanas
PH – Yeo Tung Siong
BN – Tan Eng Meng
PN – Tan Chin Hock
Warisan – Hishamuddin Busri
2018 result: Yeo Tung Siong (PH) – 11,856 votes (1,308 majority)
N56. Kukup
PH – Mohd Zaiful Bakri
BN – Jefridin Atan
PN – Mahathir Iskandar Muhammad
Pejuang – Zamzam Hashim
2018 result: Othman Yusof (BN) – 11,113 votes (862 majority) FMT
