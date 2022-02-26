MUHYIDDIN GOES FOR THE JUGULAR – NAJIB’S JUGULAR! – AND HE NEEDS TO DELIVER THE ‘FATAL’ BLOW FAST – MAHATHIR TOO MUST WASTE NO TIME!

Muhyiddin aims for the jugular

ALMOST every analyst has predicted that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia will be wiped out in the Johor election.

But that has not stopped its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin from launching a fierce attack on Umno and his nemesis Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Muhyiddin has been in an incredibly combative mood, his oratory skills have been in full display and there is still fire in his belly.

His party’s survival rests squarely on his shoulders because he is the biggest star in Bersatu and, for that matter, in Perikatan Nasional.

However, his claim that Perikatan Nasional intends to form the next government has come across as rather hollow given that he is unable to name a mentri besar candidate till today.

At the launch of the Perikatan election campaign in Kota Tinggi, he explained he was not contesting because he wants to focus on a national role, adding that, “who knows, the Almighty may determine that I return as the prime minister”.

Muhyiddin had only recently emerged from home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19. He and his wife were about to go out for a breakfast of roti canai last week when the call came in that he had tested positive.

The symptoms were minor and he said he has recovered even though he is a cancer survivor.

He almost never talks about his battle with cancer and he was probably sharing all this to signal that he is a fighter, he does not easily give up and is giving it his all.

Perikatan’s campaign slogan is “Demi Bangsa Johor” and candidates are required to take a pledge to practise clean politics.

Muhyiddin has been quite a newsmaker.

He has threatened to expose the allegedly troubled finances of the country and caused ripples with his accusation that Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi approached him to intervene in his corruption charges.

The former prime minister has often come across as rather too serious, humourless and aloof.

But he is actually an animated orator with an ironic sense of humour.

He is able to speak off the cuff and gives as good as he gets.

This side of him has been on display in recent weeks. During his hour-long speech at the Perikatan launch, he drew laughter as he gyrated his hips to show how Umno rocked the government to end his premiership.

He laid the blame for his fall on Najib and Ahmad Zahid whom he labelled “Zahid Komedi”.

“A lot of charisma there but his political style has been a little emotional the last few weeks. Johor has been Muhyiddin’s stronghold and Pakatan Harapan would not have taken Johor if not for him.

“It is a state like no other especially in terms of Malay politics. It’s obvious his party is not safe in Johor,” said political commentator Eddin Khoo.

Muhyiddin’s decision not to defend his Gambir state seat must have been difficult to reconcile because a general is expected to be in the battle field.

He has been trying to win over Johoreans especially the Felda settlers in Johor’s hinterland by reminding them of the benefits he brought to them.

He has also reminded voters of all his efforts to assist the people during the pandemic and how he tried his best in the most challenging period of the country’s history.

Why didn’t he bring out this other side of his personality when he was prime minister? It would have made him more real and relatable to the people.

Had he reached out a great deal more, public opinion of him would have been more favourable.

He was more concerned about appearing statesmanlike back then. He was put behind barricades by his own people.

“They were like sentries around him and he came across as unapproachable. You’ve got to be willing to be out there, to face the media and to be challenged,” said Khoo.

Muhyiddin as well as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad do not seem to come to terms that the caravan has moved on.

Both men did a grand job of portraying Najib as a kleptocrat and a convict. But they are increasingly frustrated why Najib is still so popular while their own popularity rating has sunk.

There could be a simple reason for that.

They are playing the same old record while Najib has moved on, using social media to reach out to ordinary people, to provide answers, solutions and opinions on issues of the day.

“Almost everyday, he is out there giving us an explanation when things happen,” said Khoo.

In that way, Najib has managed to channel the narrative and shape opinions.

The 1MDB scandal will haunt Najib forever but he has become a nostalgic reminder of better times, even among the Chinese who were instrumental for his fall.

For instance, Najib received such a warm reception at Johor Baru’s Foon Yew High School which is the most prestigious Chinese school in Malaysia, with three campuses in the state.

The school has not forgotten that the former premier granted approval for its latest campus whereas its first campus in Kulai was approved back when Najib was the education minister.

Najib’s track record on behalf of Chinese schools is there for all to see.

Muhyiddin and Dr Mahathir need a better narrative if their respective parties are to do well in Johor.

Going on the kleptocrat platform is akin to flogging a dead horse which met its end in 2018.

And it was simply awful of Dr Mahathir to denigrate Najib with an analogy of someone stripped naked and urinating in front of foreign dignitaries.

Surely Dr Mahathir is better than that?

There will be more letters to Johor voters from Dr Mahathir, who is Pejuang chairman but he needs to keep it dignified.

The Johor polls could be the start of the end for Bersatu but it might be a non-starter for Pejuang which does not have a foothold in Johor.

The thing about the Johor polls is that voters are less interested in the running battles between political parties or in listening to the usual I-say-you and you-say-me type of political rhetoric.

They are exhausted and they are looking for a return to political stability.

