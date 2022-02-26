AFTER ALL THE HYPE – ONLY ONE-QUARTER OF JOHOR ELECTION CANDIDATES ARE YOUNGER THAN 40 – AND ONLY 8 OF THOSE BELOW 30 YEARS OF AGE – IT LOOKS LIKE JOHOR VOTERS WILL HAVE TO PICK MUDA IF THEY WANT TRUE YOUTH REPRESENTATION
One-fourth of Johor election candidates younger than 40
A QUARTER of the 239 candidates in the upcoming Johor polls are “youth”, as they are younger than 40 years old.
Of the 60 youth candidates, eight are under-30s and 52 are between 30 and 39, according to figures by the Election Commission as reported by Bernama.
The remaining candidates are above-40s, with 72 in the 40-49 age bracket, 64 in the 50-59 age bracket and 43 above-60s.
These figures follow the filing of candidate nominations this morning.
The youngest candidates come from Barisan Nasional and Pejuang for the Mengkibol and Tangkak seats, respectively, at 26 years old.
Muda, which is making its electoral debut, is fielding three under-30s candidates in the state elections. The youth-based party has a total of seven candidates.
The under-30s are party secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz, 27, for Puteri Wangsa; Fikri Musa, 28, for Parit Raja; and, Rasid Abu Bakar, 28, for Larkin.
Muda’s other candidates are Nurafiqah Zulkifli, 31, for Bukit Kepong; R. Sangaran, 31, for Machap; Lim Wei Jiet, 31, for Tenang; and, Azrol Rahani, 42, for Bukit Permai. TMI
Johor polls: Eight candidates below age of 30
JOHOR BARU: There are eight candidates under 30 years old contesting in the Johor state election, with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) having the most at three candidates.
This is followed by two candidates from Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and one each from Barisan Nasional (Barisan), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and PKR.
Pejuang’s Muhammad Airel Zabridin and Barisan’s Kelly Chye Pei Yee are the youngest candidates, at the age of 26.
Muhammad Airel is contesting in the Tangkak seat while Chye is contesting in Mengkibol.
Muda’s Muhamad Fikri Musa and Amira Aisya Abd Aziz, who are contesting in Parit Raja and Puteri Wangsa respectively, lead a group of 27-year-old hopefuls.
The other candidates aged 27 are PBM’s Muhamad Hanis Asmui Md Salleh, who is contesting in Maharani, and Pejuang’s Intan Nadira Shafika Musatafa Kamal, who is contesting in Sungai Balang.
Muda candidate Muhammad Rasid Abu Bakar, 28, is contesting in Larkin and PKR candidate Omar Mokhtar A Manap, 29, in Johor Lama.
There are 63 candidates aged 40 years and below, with Barisan fielding the most candidates at 14, followed by Perikatan Nasional (13), Pejuang (11), Pakatan Harapan (10), Muda (7), PKR (4) and PBM (2), Parti Warisan Sabah (1) and Independent (1).
The Johor state election is the first election where those aged 18 are allowed to vote, compared to the eligible age of 21 previously. – Bernama
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / BERNAMA
