AFTER ALL THE HYPE – ONLY ONE-QUARTER OF JOHOR ELECTION CANDIDATES ARE YOUNGER THAN 40 – AND ONLY 8 OF THOSE BELOW 30 YEARS OF AGE – IT LOOKS LIKE JOHOR VOTERS WILL HAVE TO PICK MUDA IF THEY WANT TRUE YOUTH REPRESENTATION

A QUARTER of the 239 candidates in the upcoming Johor polls are “youth”, as they are younger than 40 years old.

Of the 60 youth candidates, eight are under-30s and 52 are between 30 and 39, according to figures by the Election Commission as reported by Bernama.

The remaining candidates are above-40s, with 72 in the 40-49 age bracket, 64 in the 50-59 age bracket and 43 above-60s.

These figures follow the filing of candidate nominations this morning.

Election Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said the oldest candidate is Perikatan Nasional’s Bukit Permas candidate at 71 years old.

The youngest candidates come from Barisan Nasional and Pejuang for the Mengkibol and Tangkak seats, respectively, at 26 years old.

Muda, which is making its electoral debut, is fielding three under-30s candidates in the state elections. The youth-based party has a total of seven candidates.

The under-30s are party secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz, 27, for Puteri Wangsa; Fikri Musa, 28, for Parit Raja; and, Rasid Abu Bakar, 28, for Larkin.

Muda’s other candidates are Nurafiqah Zulkifli, 31, for Bukit Kepong; R. Sangaran, 31, for Machap; Lim Wei Jiet, 31, for Tenang; and, Azrol Rahani, 42, for Bukit Permai. TMI

