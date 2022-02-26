PETALING JAYA: The more PAS talks about religion, the better it will be for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Johor state elections as the state has a balanced population of Malays and non-Malays, says state Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

He said the Islamic party, which is contesting 15 seats, is bereft of ideas and all they talk about is polygamy and professing ridiculous practices like saying husbands can beat their wives “lightly”, among others.

“In Johor, we have a good multiracial society, with an equal number of non-Malays and others. PAS is most welcome to talk about religion because we love it.

“They don’t know how to talk about education or the economy. They only know how to talk about religion.

“Go ahead, the more you do it, the more non-Malays will return to the BN fold,” he said in a video interview with Malaysia Gazette last night.

Nur Jazlan said even the Malays in Johor were not interested in listening to the “religious stories” of PAS because they had formal education in national schools in the morning but attended religious classes in the afternoon.

As such, he said they had benefited from a wholesome education that most PAS leaders lacked.

The former deputy home minister said PAS leaders were also performing pathetically as ministers, which was obvious to any casual observer.

“Look at its leader, Abdul Hadi Awang. He is the prime minister’s special envoy to the Middle East but he is not allowed to enter any of the countries in that region because of his different school of thought in Islam.

“Then he goes to Qatar to meet the Taliban leaders although Malaysia does not have diplomatic ties with them. On top of that, he pledges aid for them, which he should not do as it is a government policy matter.”

Nur Jazlan said PAS in Perikatan Nasional was like an anchor weighing down Bersatu, which is struggling to stay afloat in politics.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.