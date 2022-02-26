ALREADY, ‘KEK LAPIS’ ISMAIL SABRI DOES ALL THE WRONG THINGS – AT ASEAN MEET, HE TURNS INTO THE PROVERBIAL MALAY ‘JAGUH KAMPUNG’ – DECLARING HE WANTS BM TO BE ASEAN’S OFFICIAL LANGUAGE – HIS UMNO-PN GOVT TO USE ONLY BM IN EVENTS ABROAD – IN PETTY BID TO SCORE BROWNIE POINTS WITH HIS HOME SUPPORT BASE – INSTEAD OF USING THE REGIONAL PLATFORM TO SHOWCASE MALAYSIA’S DETERMINATION FOR ECONOMIC & SOCIAL REFORM – MOVES THAT ARE CRITICAL TO REINVIGORATE FDIs INTO A REGION THAT IS MOSTLY CONTROLLED BY HAM-FISTED REGIMES
Report: PM Ismail Sabri says govt to use only BM in events abroad, may propose it as Asean’s official language
“In this day and age, there are modern gadgets that allow languages to be translated in real time without any delay. So the issue of delay in interpretation should not arise.
Ismail Sabri was reported saying that he spoke in BM at all the functions he attended in the Thai capital, barring those where all the other speakers present used English in their speeches.
The PM was also reported saying that Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man had used BM in his keynote speech at the 26th Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland last year.
He commended the PAS minister for setting the example for Malaysian officials.
Ismail Sabri added that he may propose that BM be made the official language of Asean as it was once the most widely spoken language in the region. MM
Asean nations not obliged to solve Myanmar situation, PM says
“If Myanmar does not want peace in the country, there is nothing concrete that can be done by Asean member countries,” he told a press conference in Bangkok today, at the end of his three-day official visit to Thailand.
“Therefore, it is important for Myanmar to have the spirit to resolve its internal issues.”
Ismail Sabri said he and his Thai counterpart Prayuth Chan-o-cha discussed the turbulent nation in a meeting.
On Rohingya refugees, the prime minister said it is a regional and global issue that needs to be resolved together.
The influx of such refugees has a direct impact on recipient countries, including Malaysia, he added.
“Malaysia is most affected by the influx of Rohingya refugees. So far, there are more than 200,000 Rohingya refugees in Malaysia.
“I reiterate that this problem should not be handled by only one country, such as Malaysia.” – Bernama
MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA
.