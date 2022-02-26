‘FAILURE’ MUHYIDDIN NOT FIT TO BE JOHOR ECONOMIC ADVISER – SO SAYS CONVICTED THIEF NAJIB, WHO LED MALAYSIA TO 1MDB FINANCIAL HELL – BUT ONE THING UMNO’S BELOVED ‘BOSSKU’ IS RIGHT ABOUT – JOHOR POLLS WILL BE A ‘TURNING POINT’ FOR MALAYSIA – IF UMNO WINS BY A LANDSLIDE, IT WILL BE THE CLEAREST POSSIBLE SIGN MALAYSIA CANNOT & WILL NEVER RECOVER

Big victory in Johor will be sure sign of BN’s chances at GE15, says Najib

PAGOH: A landslide victory for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Johor state elections will send a strong signal that the coalition has a good chance of winning the next general election, says Najib Razak.

The former prime minister, who is also the chairman of BN’s advisory board, also described the Johor polls as a “turning point” in the country’s political landscape.

“If Johor returns to Umno and gets strong support from the people through a convincing majority, it’ll mean a big victory for BN,” he said.

“It’ll also give a clear signal that, from a national perspective, BN has bright hopes of winning the next general election.”

He was speaking during a press conference to introduce BN candidates for the Bukit Kepong and Bukit Pasir state constituencies here today.

BN has fielded Ismail Mohamad to contest the Bukit Kepong seat and Fadzil Mohd Salleh to contest in Bukit Pasir.

Commenting on attacks by Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin and Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Najib said he was confident voters would pay no heed to criticism against him by the two former Umno leaders.

“It’s okay if they want to attack me. It’s their choice. They attacked me in Melaka but the voters didn’t take that into account.

“For them, they want to know who can best determine their future, ensure their aspirations are met and can help revive the economy.”

When asked to comment on Muhyiddin offering himself as the state’s economic adviser if PN formed the Johor government, Najib retorted that Muhyiddin had failed to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and the economy when he was the prime minister.

Criticising Muhyiddin for not following his advice to implement shorter and stricter movement control orders (MCOs) in the past, Najib said Muhyiddin’s lengthy “half-cooked” MCOs had a severe impact on the economy.

“Are these the kind of people we want to lead us, to be Johor’s economic adviser?

“Is he qualified to be the state’s economic adviser if this is his record (as the prime minister)?

“If he headed a government that failed to address Covid-19 and the economic problems, what convincing evidence do we have that he can help develop Johor as the state’s economic adviser?”

In his speech, Najib also said PN’s Bukit Kepong candidate, former menteri besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal, had failed to resolve the housing issue in the state. FMT

Najib: Muhyiddin a ‘failure’, not fit to be Johor’s economic adviser Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak has deemed his successor Muhyiddin Yassin as a failure and unfit to be Johor’s economic adviser.

Najib told reporters that his judgment of the latter was based on Muhyiddin’s past track record as prime minister – particularly, his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic crisis during his time in power. “Many people – not just me – have said that he has headed a government that failed to handle the Covid-19 pandemic and also economic issues during his time as prime minister. “After that, he was unable to continue as prime minister. What can he bring from his past achievements that will make him a convincing economic adviser for Johor. “Who can help the development of Johor? That is what is being questioned by many,” said Najib, who is the BN advisory board chairperson during a press conference at Kompleks Seri Pekembar, Bukit Kepong today. This was in response to Muhyiddin offering his services on Feb 17 as the state government’s economic adviser in the event Perikatan Nasional won the southern state in its state polls on March 12. The ex-prime minister and former menteri besar Muhyiddin said he intended to help the state’s economy affected by the Covid-19 outbreak by creating more job opportunities and providing skills training. MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

