How Come Our AG Did Not Charge Tim Leissner Or Roger Ng? They Stole Our Money Here In Malaysia. And What About The Supporting Actors?

The past few days we have been reading exposes from that court in Brooklyn New York where Tim Leissner and Roger Ng are being tried with crimes related to Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA) and 1MDB.

There have also been salacious titbits about the maruah of the tak ada maruah crowd that so inhabits the land.

The question is how come neither Tim Leissner nor Roger Ng have been arrested, charged and tried here in Malaysia? The crime was committed here, it was our money that was stolen, Roger Ng is a Malaysian, both those guys were here. Can the Attorney General, the MACC or the Police explain? How come neither Leissner nor Roger Ng are being charged here?

Tak reti cakap omputih ke? Dont know how to question those fellows? Dont know how to liaise with the FBI?

It does not mean that if they are charged in the Court in New York it means they need not be charged here in Malaysia. Jangan jadi bodoh. I repeat : Jangan jadi bodoh.

What if they are acquitted by the Court in New York? Or jailed for six months only?

We should still investigate and charge them with all those crimes they committed here. I hope the AG’s Chambers says something about this.



I also notice that the American Court process is exposing more names than our own Court processes so far. The names of so many supporting actors (and actresses) are being mentioned in the Court in New York.

Please pay attention to all these other names that are being mentioned. I hear that even more ‘nama-nama sampingan’ will be mentioned in the trials in New York.

Then there is that Pak Arab puk_ _ak, some Deputy Emir or something who is also involved in stealing our money. Can you imagine – a deputy Emir !! Anak sund-l original. How can a deputy Emir be involved in stealing money?

That Leissner fellow told the Court in New York if the amount is less than US$100 million the deputy Emir fellow will not even get out of bed. So are we going to take action against that Pak Arab puk_ _ak? We should. They stole our money.

Yesterday our MACC here in Kuala Lumpur interviewed one of those people whose name was mentioned in that Court in New York.

I say MACC, that person is located here, the moneys were stolen here, everything happened here in Malaysia. Habis apa pasal pula only now you are interviewing that person? Only after their name was mentioned 15,000 km away in New York? Why didnt you find out earlier? How come the investigators in New York can know so much and you dont know?

Other names have been mentioned in the Court in New York. More names will possibly be mentioned. Please follow the case carefully and listen carefully to all the other names that are being mentioned. More people were involved in this crime.

Is anyone from the Malaysian Embassy attending the trial in New York? No? Why not? It is our money – taxpayers money that was stolen. RM40 Billion was stolen. And Tim Leissner was sleeping with the daughter of the Malaysian Ambassador at that time. But that does not mean Leissner gets diplomatic immunity. So please send someone to attend the trial in New York and take careful notes.



There is no need for the MACC to send anyone to New York-lah. Takpayah lawatan sambil belajar. Just follow the case online. Here it is:



https://www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/fcpa/cases/low-taek-jho



United States v. Low Taek Jho Court Docket Number: 18-CR-00538

U.S. v. Tim Leissner: Docket No. 18-CR-439

U.S. v. Ng Chong Hwa, AKA “Roger Ng”: Docket No. 18-CR-00538

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 18-CR-538 (MKB)

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 18-CR-439 (MKB)

Malulah. Really embarrassing. The crime happened here. It is our money that was stolen. Most of the crooks were here. They are still located here. Yet all this new information and all these new details are coming out from a trial going on 15,000km away in New York.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

