LOOK AT WEE – STILL FULL OF BULL! – MCA INSISTS BN WILL ‘ENSURE’ STABILITY IN JOHOR – EVEN AS THE SKY EXPLODES AGAIN WITH ‘BOSSKU’ NAJIB’S 1MDB DIRT AMID LEISSNER’S TELL-ALL EXPOSES

Bossku – boon or bane for BN in Johor polls?

BN has repeatedly been challenged by its rivals to make the likes of ex-prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, who has been convicted of corruption, abuse of power and money laundering, its poster boy for the Johor polls.

BN, however, has stopped short of doing this, with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi explicitly naming the coalition’s menteri besar candidate Hasni Mohammad as the lead campaigner.

This has not stopped Najib from making very public appearances over the past week, including a visit to the popular annual Chingay procession and Foon Yew High School Sri Alam campus which he approved when he was the prime minister in 2013.

In both instances, Najib, who has been rebranding his image with his “Bossku” moniker, was accompanied by Chinese community leaders.

However, Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong, in an interview with the Chinese press yesterday, was sceptical about Najib’s popularity among the Chinese community.

Liew conceded that Najib has a following among hardcore BN supporters but believes the ex-prime minister could be a turn-off for middle-ground voters in Johor.

Johor, Liew said, is unique because most of the constituencies are mixed seats and few are monoethnic. These seats have sizable middle-ground voters, including Malay centrists, who may not find a leader convicted of corruption appealing.

“Najib is a figure with no middle ground. The hardcore BN supporters will back him but those who dislike him will continue to dislike him,” he said.

According to Liew, who is contesting in Perling, the Najib factor is unlikely to tilt the Johor election.

Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong

Middle-ground voters

For Najib’s supporters, Liew said they backed the former prime minister even at the height of his corruption scandal and that was unlikely to change.

He added that Najib could even end up hurting Johor BN which must work to convince middle-ground voters to return the coalition to power.

“They think that many Chinese businesspersons like Najib very much and want to go back to the past.

“I am very sceptical about this because BN would be deceiving itself,” he said.

Instead, Liew expects Johor BN to continue promoting Hasni as its leader.

Najib is appealing his 12-year jail sentence and RM210 million fine at the Federal Court.

Johoreans will go to the polls on March 12. The two-week campaigning period officially kicks off today after the end of the nomination process in the morning.

With the exception of BN, most contenders in the polls, including Perikatan Nasional (PN), Pakatan Harapan and Pejuang are campaigning on an anti-corruption platform.

Despite PN and the opposition campaigning to stop what they claim is BN’s corruption, they have been unable to present a united front due to political differences. MKINI

Leissner: Najib on Jho Low’s list of people to be ‘paid off’

NEW YORK: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was named as one of several officials listed by fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho as needing to be “paid off” for approval to raise and spend billions of dollars for state investment fund 1MDB, former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner told a US court this week. On the list were officials from Malaysia and Abu Dhabi, Leissner testified, including Najib and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, reported Bloomberg. Leissner, who is the star witness against his former colleague Roger Ng in the latter’s 1MDB corruption trial, told the jury that Low said “the Sheikh would not get out of bed for less than US$100mil (RM420mil).” Sheikh Mansour hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing by the United States. The UAE government media office and UAE Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Leissner pleaded guilty in 2018. Ng has pleaded not guilty to money laundering conspiracy and bribery charges, and his defence lawyers say he warned Goldman officials about doing business with Low. The trial was interrupted Wednesday (Feb 23) by revelations that the government failed to turn over more than 15,500 documents related to Leissner. The judge has said she will pause the trial before defence lawyers begin questioning Leissner, and Ng’s attorney has said he may ask for a mistrial, reported Bloomberg. The meeting Leissner described while on the stand took place at Low’s home in Mayfair, London in 2012, not long before Goldman greenlighted work on 1MDB and raised US$1.75bil (RM7.35bil) for the fund, Leissner testified. The project couldn’t move forward unless 1MDB secured an outside guarantor for the debt it was about to take on, he told the jury. He said Low, who held no official position at 1MDB but exerted outsize influence there, was able to get that guarantee from the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi and its subsidiaries. At the meeting, Low took out a piece of paper and “started drawing boxes,” Leissner told the court. On one side of the page were several boxes for Malaysian officials who needed to be paid off, and on the other were boxes for the Abu Dhabi officials, he said. Low said that at the top levels, payments to the Malaysia and Abu Dhabi sides of the criminal enterprise “had to be the same and be perceived to be the same,” Leissner testified. “In my mind, that meant both sides had to get $100mil (RM420mil),” Leissner testified. At the end of his presentation, Low said Leissner and Ng would also be “taken care of,” Leissner testified. “I was of course happy that I was about to make some additional money,” he told the jurors. “I wanted to make more money, even though I was well paid at Goldman Sachs.” ANN

