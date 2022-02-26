SPOT ON, GUAN ENG! IT’S NOT ONLY ‘WRONG & DISHONEST’ BUT ALSO DOWNRIGHT RIDICULOUS TO SAY PH’S 22 MONTHS A FAILURE – IF IT WAS SO BAD, WHY DID UMNO RUSH TO JOIN HANDS WITH MUHYIDDIN TO TOPPLE PAKATAN GOVT – BECAUSE IF PAKATAN WAS ALLOWED TO COMPLETE ITS 5-YEAR TERM, THE CHANGES WOULD BE APPARENT ENOUGH THAT NO ONE WOULD EVER VOTE UMNO-BN AGAIN – SADLY, PAKATAN’S OWN CHIEF ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR OUT OF SPITE TO MAHATHIR IS SAYING PAKATAN GOVT WAS SO LOUSY HIS PKR DOESN’T EVEN WANT TO USE THE PACT’S LOGO IN JOHOR POLLS – SO UNTIL GUAN ENG & MAT SABU GET THEIR THOUGHTS STRAIGHT & DUMP ‘EMPEROR WITH NO CLOTHES’ ANWAR FOR HIS SELFISH MOTIVES – PAKATAN WON’T RISE AGAIN

Business, Politics | February 26, 2022 10:23 am by | 0 Comments

Wrong, dishonest to say PH’s 22 months a failure, says Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: Claims that Pakatan Harapan (PH) failed in its 22 months in power are false and dishonest, says DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Lim, the former finance minister cited the reduction of toll rates on the North-South Expressway, reforms in procurement, abolition of the goods and services tax (GST), and the provision of assistance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as among the coalition’s successes.

Lim said subsequent administrations had benefited from policies introduced by PH but had never improved upon those pollicies.

“Instead, they wanted to impose a tax on incomes, earnings, profits (made) overseas that are brought back to Malaysia. And that hits Johoreans very hard because many are working in Singapore, and many companies are making a profit in Singapore. When they bring back the money they will be taxed.”

He said he believes that political considerations were behind the government’s decision to provide an exemption until 2026 on individual income earned overseas.

“So we want the voters to be warned, if you support the present government, they will tax you, especially if you are working in Singapore in the future.”

Elaborating on the recent Sarawak elections, Lim said the opposition’s votes had been split, giving the advantage to Barisan Nasional and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

“The other aspect was the lower turnout. If there was a higher turnout of voters, I think we would have won more than double the numbers we have secured.

“We have to examine why there was a lower turnout. We do not deny there was some unhappiness at what happened.”

He said there was also a sense of futility among voters as elected representatives could jump ship without being punished or penalised, which was why an anti-hopping law was crucial.

FREE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle