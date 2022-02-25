WILL MALAYS, JUST AS SHELL-SHOCKED BY LEISSNER’S 1MDB EXPOSES AS THE REST OF THE NATION, STAY INFATUATED WITH BOSSKU NAJIB? – MAHATHIR INVITES MALAYS TO JOIN HIS ANTI-CORRUPTION ‘STRUGGLE’ – ‘THERE IS NO DENYING THE FAILURE OF THE MALAYS BECAUSE THEY MAKE EASY DECISIONS BY CHOOSING BAD THINGS WITHOUT IN-DEPTH CONSIDERATION’

In a statement today, the former prime minister wanted to use the influence he has to contribute to the country.

“Thank god, I have recoved from a severe attack on my health. I felt despair during the attack, thinking that my time has come. But I am back to my health, almost like a normal person.

“I wonder what am I going to do with the rest of my life? Is it merely eating, drinking, and just having fun? (My) time is definitely not long. I am 97 years old. Time is short, should I let it pass just like that?” he said.

He said he wanted to continue contributing for the good of the Malays.

Recalling how he felt upset before at the Malays being left behind, he said he now feels they still have not caught up.

“Although Malaysia is recognised as a middle-income country but the Malays have not reached that level. The average Malay is still poor.

“My abilility is limited (now). Unlike before when I was the prime minister. But my friends stressed that the highest position is not important. An old and experienced person has some influence. If interested, this can be used for the sake of the nation,” he said.

Eradicating corruption

He also claimed Malays had a nature of taking corruption lightly and said this nature was taken advantage of by certain individuals.

“There is no denying the failure of the Malays because they make easy decisions by choosing bad things without in-depth consideration.

“I will not speak at length of why corruption brings harm. For me, the time I still have will not be wasted if I work hard on eradicating corruption among my people. I invite all Malays to join the struggle,” he said.

Mahathir was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for a full medical check-up and further observation on Dec 16 and spent a week there before being discharged on Dec 23.

He was subsequently admitted to IJN for an elective procedure on Jan 7 and was discharged on Jan 13.

He was admitted again to IJN on Jan 20 and stayed six days in the coronary care unit before moving to a normal ward. He was discharged from the hospital on Feb 5.

MKINI

.