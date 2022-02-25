A LESSON FOR THE GIRLS – THE MISTRESSES PAY AS ‘CREEP OF THE CENTURY’ LEISSNER ‘SINGS’ FOR HIS FREEDOM – EX-CEO OF ASTRO ROHANA THE FIRST TO BE HAULED UP BY MACC – OVER RM42 MIL LONDON MANSION

Former Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd group chief executive officer (CEO) Rohana Rozhan has vowed to extend her full cooperation to the MACC regarding its investigation into Tim Leissner’s claim of using money he received from 1MDB to purchase a US$10 million (RM41.8 million) mansion in London for her.

Leissner, who is the former chief of Goldman Sachs’ Southeast Asia operation, told a US federal court that Rohana was his lover at the time and had threatened to expose his role in the 1MDB scandal if he did not buy the house.

“I refer to allegations appearing in the media about me.

“I have attended the offices of the MACC and given them my full cooperation in their investigations,” Rohana said in a brief statement, according to The Edge.

The statement was issued by her lawyers at Messrs Valen, Oh & Partners.

Meanwhile, Harian Metro, quoting a source, reported that the MACC recorded Rohana’s statement at the commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya this morning.

The source said the case is being investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

Leissner is the star prosecution witness in the ongoing 1MDB trial of Malaysian former banker Roger Ng.

Ng was head of Goldman’s Malaysian investment banking. He was charged with conspiring with Leissner to launder money in violation of US anti-bribery laws.

‘Rohana upset over end of relationship’

“She (Rohana) was upset that I was ending our relationship to be with my future wife (US TV personality) Kimora (Lee Simmons).

“If I didn’t buy her a house, she would tell authorities about my involvement in the 1MDB scandal. She was threatening to expose me. At the time, 2013, I was very fearful of that,” he testified.

Leissner, who married Kimora in 2013, claimed he had a decade-long relationship with Rohana since 2003.

“Pretty much everybody in our Southeast Asia territory knew it,” he added.

Apart from Rohana, Leissner also admitted to having affairs with two other Malaysian women – the niece of a former Sarawak chief minister and daughter of a Malaysian ambassador to the US. MKINI

KUALA LUMPUR— The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has called in former CEO of Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Datuk Rohana Rozhan for questioning over her alleged connection to the 1MDB global financial scandal. MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the corruption investigation on Rohana, Berita Harian reported today, following the bombshell court testimony by former banker Tim Leissner for the ongoing US corruption trial of his ex-colleague at Goldman Sachs, Malaysian Roger Ng. “She was called for an investigation under Section Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001,” the Malay daily quoted an unnamed source saying. The same source disclosed that Rohana was questioned yesterday for more than eight hours, and that she was let go about 6pm, adding that she may be recalled for further questioning should it prove necessary. Rohana was named in Leissner’s testimony as a recipient of misappropriated funds he had received from the Malaysian sovereign investment fund back in 2013. International news wire Bloomberg reported Leissner telling US prosecutor Drew Rolle in the US court last Tuesday that he bought Rohana a US$10 million house in London because she had threatened to expose his links to 1MDB. Leissner was at that time Goldman Sachs’ South-east Asian chief and reported to have played a key role in the US investment bank’s bond deals with 1MDB. Leissner claimed that Rohana was one of his lovers at that time, even as Goldman had business dealings with Astro. Rohana resigned from Astro in 2019. Ng was head of Goldman’s Malaysian head of investment banking and is charged with conspiring with Leissner to launder money in violation of US anti-bribery laws. To date, Ng is the only former Goldman banker to claim trial in the scandal. Leissner pled guilty in August 2018 to conspiring to violating US anti-bribery and anti-money laundering laws by bribing officials in Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates to get bond deals for Goldman. MALAY MAIL

