NO ‘REWARDS’ BUT GOT UNITY? WHAT NONSENSE IS ASYRAF TALKING! – HE MUST BE JOKING WHEN HIS PARTY IS AN ORIGINAL SOURCE & BEDROCK OF CORRUPT POLITICS TO EXPECT RETURNING ‘FROGS’ NOT TO SABOTAGE UMNO ON THE BATTLEFIELD IF THEY ARE SIDELINED IN POLLS!

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth has warned that it will object to the offer of rewards to returning former members.

The wing’s chief, Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said he would personally protest against any such person hoping for a reward.

He said Umno needed sincere members and would not begrudge those “who abandoned the party but want to return, even though it stung when they left”.

“But if they are hoping to be rewarded, this is something I will go all out to protest against,” he told FMT.

He said returning members must be sincere in backing causes espoused by Umno and Barisan Nasional.

Explaining Umno’s hostility towards the Bersatu and PAS leaderships, Asyraf said his party could not condone their attempts to poach BN components for Perikatan Nasional (PN).

PN is led by Bersatu. Its other members are PAS, Sabah Progressive Party, STAR Sabah and former BN component Gerakan.

He also said Umno was taken aback when it learnt that MIC had joined a PN committee and that the party was asked to choose between joining PN and remaining with BN.

“How would you feel if PN was formed behind your back and then it attempts to poach your component?”

Spats between Umno and Bersatu led to Umno deciding against working with Bersatu in the coming general election and subsequently retracting support for Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

Ties between Umno and PAS – which in 2019 forged a political pact called Muafakat Nasional – frayed after PAS decided to side with PN in the last two state elections. FMT

