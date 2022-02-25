NO ‘REWARDS’ BUT GOT UNITY? WHAT NONSENSE IS ASYRAF TALKING! – HE MUST BE JOKING WHEN HIS PARTY IS AN ORIGINAL SOURCE & BEDROCK OF CORRUPT POLITICS TO EXPECT RETURNING ‘FROGS’ NOT TO SABOTAGE UMNO ON THE BATTLEFIELD IF THEY ARE SIDELINED IN POLLS!

The wing’s chief, Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said he would personally protest against any such person hoping for a reward.
“But if they are hoping to be rewarded, this is something I will go all out to protest against,” he told FMT.
He said returning members must be sincere in backing causes espoused by Umno and Barisan Nasional.
Explaining Umno’s hostility towards the Bersatu and PAS leaderships, Asyraf said his party could not condone their attempts to poach BN components for Perikatan Nasional (PN).
PN is led by Bersatu. Its other members are PAS, Sabah Progressive Party, STAR Sabah and former BN component Gerakan.
He also said Umno was taken aback when it learnt that MIC had joined a PN committee and that the party was asked to choose between joining PN and remaining with BN.
“How would you feel if PN was formed behind your back and then it attempts to poach your component?”
Spats between Umno and Bersatu led to Umno deciding against working with Bersatu in the coming general election and subsequently retracting support for Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.
Ties between Umno and PAS – which in 2019 forged a political pact called Muafakat Nasional – frayed after PAS decided to side with PN in the last two state elections. FMT
Umno can unite on the battlefield, says youth chief
PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki claims that the existence of different camps in the party does not mean it is divided.
Speaking to FMT, he said the separate groups would come together when it was time to battle enemies. “On the battlefield, Umno can unite.”
Referring to Johor, where elections will be held on March 12, he said the various camps there were “riding on each other’s strengths, empowering each other”, and their differences were not affecting Umno’s focus on winning.
Umno led Barisan Nasional (BN) to an impressive victory in the Melaka polls by winning 21 of the 28 seats up for grabs.
Describing attacks against his party in the runup to the Johor polls as “cheap politics”, Asyraf said Umno would not dance to its opponents’ tune.
“The people want to know our policies,” he said. “Until today, we have not heard of any Bersatu or Perikatan Nasional ceramah where they have offered better policies than BN.
“If you watch BN leaders’ ceramah, we do not curse and swear. We offer stability and a proven track record at a time when the people are struggling.”
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.