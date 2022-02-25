IN POWER-GRABBING & KLEPTOCRATIC MALAYSIA – WHERE NON-STOP POLITICKING FAIR & FOUL COMES FIRST – TREMORS FROM SUMATRA EARTHQUAKE FELT – AND NEW COVID CASES HIT RECORD HIGH OF 32,070
Western Sumatra hit by earthquake, tremors reportedly felt in Malaysia
PETALING JAYA: A 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in west Sumatra at 8.39am local time (9.39am in Malaysia) on Friday (Feb 25), says Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG Indonesia).
The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) also issued an alert on the temblor in a tweet at 10.12am (Malaysian time).
“Tremors from the quake could be felt in the western part of Peninsular Malaysia, especially Selangor, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor,” MetMalaysia said in its tweet.
Covid-19: New high of 32,070 cases reported Thursday (Feb 24)
PETALING JAYA: Malaysia detected 32,070 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday (Feb 24), says the Health Ministry.
According to the ministry’s CovidNow portal, 31,861 infections were local transmissions while the remaining 209 were imported cases.
This brings the total number of infections in Malaysia to 3,337,227 cases since the pandemic began.
Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also tweeted that the country’s R0, or infectivity rate, stood at 1.13 nationwide.
The total number of active infections in the country on Thursday stood at 286,521 cases. Of this number 273,999, or 95.6%, are observing quarantine while 4,356 have been placed at low-risk quarantine and treatment centres.
A total of 8,039 individuals are currently admitted to hospital with Covid-19, with 327 patients in intensive care units (ICU) nationwide.
The Health Ministry’s GitHub data repository, meanwhile, reported that there were 46 new deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday (Feb 24).
The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Malaysia now stands at 32,534.
A total of 17 of the new fatalities were classified as brought-in-dead.
ANN
