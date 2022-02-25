IN POWER-GRABBING & KLEPTOCRATIC MALAYSIA – WHERE NON-STOP POLITICKING FAIR & FOUL COMES FIRST – TREMORS FROM SUMATRA EARTHQUAKE FELT – AND NEW COVID CASES HIT RECORD HIGH OF 32,070

Western Sumatra hit by earthquake, tremors reportedly felt in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: A 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in west Sumatra at 8.39am local time (9.39am in Malaysia) on Friday (Feb 25), says Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG Indonesia).

The agency said the epicentre of the quake is 17km south-east of Palaman in Sumatra.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) also issued an alert on the temblor in a tweet at 10.12am (Malaysian time).

“Tremors from the quake could be felt in the western part of Peninsular Malaysia, especially Selangor, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor,” MetMalaysia said in its tweet.