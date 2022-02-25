‘MALU APA BOSSKU’ NAJIB USES CHINESE SCHOOLS IN TIT FOR TAT WITH MUHYIDDIN – I WAS THE ONE WHO STEPPED IN WHEN MUHYIDDIN REFUSED TO APPROVE CONSTRUCTION OF CHINESE SCHOOL BLOCK – INDEED ‘THOSE WHO DRINK FROM A WELL SHOULD NOT FORGET THE PERSON WHO BUILT IT’ – BUT APART FROM GRATITUDE, RIGHTEOUSNESS & INTEGRITY, ONE MUST ALSO KNOW SHAME

Ahead of the Johor polls campaign, BN advisory board chairperson Najib Abdul Razak has maintained high visibility in the state.

Among his public appearances, yesterday was a visit to the Seri Alam branch of the Foon Yew High School.

Najib did not mention names but said the setting up of the Chinese independent school in 2013 would not have been possible if it was left to the decision of the education minister at the time.

PN chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin was the education minister from 2009 to 2015 while Najib was the prime minister.

At the school, Najib was invited to deliver a speech, where he recalled insisting on approving the construction of the school branch in 2013 despite objections from the education minister at the time.

“Despite the education minister at that time not agreeing, I do not want to mention his name… but I, as the prime minister, I instructed the approval of the construction of the new Foon Yew school branch.

“This is our contribution to the Chinese community because I believe that the choices of education must be open to the people,” Najib said in his speech.

Najib being welcomed upon his arrival at the Seri Alam branch of the Foon Yew High School

Najib said Malaysia did not adopt the assimilation approach like Indonesia and Thailand but practised the integration way, which is based on inclusivity and mutual respect.

“In Malaysia, we practice integration. We respect the religion, culture and lifestyles of one another. This is the situation in Malaysia and we can live peacefully.

With the Johor election on the horizon, Najib urged the Chinese community not to waste their votes on political parties that “cannot form the government”.

He also invoked a Chinese proverb that says people who drink from a well shouldn’t forget the person who dug the well – a message about being grateful.

“To all the Chinese in Johor, please do not distribute your votes to the parties that did not have a chance to form a government.

“I do not see Pakatan Harapan able to form a government. Impossible. I do not see that PKR, Bersatu can form a government, and not even Muda. But I can see that only BN has the possibility to win big in the election.

“If we can form a firm, strong and stable government, we can do a lot of things. Just like what I did during my tenure (to set up the new Chinese school),” he said.

The prestigious Foon Yew High School is the biggest Chinese school in Malaysia with three campuses located in Johor, in Johor Bahru, Kulai and Seri Alam.

Najib also approved the Kulai branch of the school when he was the education minister in 1999.

School grateful to Najib

His visit was also seen as somewhat controversial since he had been convicted of corruption, money laundering and abuse of power with regard to the funds of SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former 1MDB subsidiary.

Najib is appealing his 12-year jail sentence and RM210 million fine in the Federal Court.

The ex-prime minister has sought to maintain his popularity with his Malu Apa Bossku (What is there to be ashamed of, my boss) despite his criminal conviction.

As Najib delivered his speech, the podium carried the school motto in four Chinese characters which referred to the terms manners, righteousness, integrity and knowing shame.

Asked if Najib’s visit to the school was consistent with the school’s slogan, Foon Yew High School chairperson Tay Chin Hein said they did not want to create any misunderstanding.

Tay said the visit was requested by Najib. Tay also stressed that the visit had nothing to do with Najib’s political background or his personal actions.

“He was the one who approved the construction of the first branch in Kulai (in 1999), and then the Seri Alam branch (in 2013). We are grateful to him.

“So, when he said he wants to come and visit, of course, we are very welcoming of him. We welcomed him with gratefulness and an open mind,” Tay said.

He also described Najib as a leader who is close to the people and easy to communicate with.

“We also approach and communicate with some other politicians and we seek their help, too. But it does feel a little different (compared to Najib),” he said.

Najib at Johor Chinese Chingay festival, on Sunday, Feb 20, 2022

If it was not for Najib, Tay added, the school would not have achieved all that it has today.

Last Monday, Najib also made his appearance in the Johor Chingay procession, which is one of the biggest Chinese cultural celebrations held in Johor annually.

Media reports said Najib received a warm welcome and was greeted by his “Bossku” slogan.

