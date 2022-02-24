GO FOR IT, SYED SADDIQ – GO FOR GAMBIR! – EVEN GUAN ENG TELLS MUDA CHIEF TO TAKE THE LEAD, STAND IN JOHOR POLLS – ‘WE MUST LEAD FROM THE FRONT, NOT FROM THE BACK’ – INDEED, DON’T FEAR ANWAR OR ANY THREATS OF RETALIATION – ABOVE ALL, DON’T LOSE THE MOMENTUM

Take the lead, stand in Johor polls, Guan Eng tells Syed Saddiq

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng wants Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman to contest in the upcoming Johor state elections.

Noting that Muda had not announced the Muar MP as a candidate, he said Syed Saddiq should lead the party by example and contest for a state seat.

“We hope that he can contest, but that’s definitely up to Muda’s leadership. As a leader, one must lead efforts to not only win the election and people’s hearts, but to lead the agenda that we carry.

“So, we must lead from the front, not from the back. That is why although (Johor DAP chief) Liew Chin Tong did not want to contest initially, he conceded after being told to by the party and is now the candidate for Perling,” the Bagan MP said.

Liew had never contested in a state seat before and was an MP for Bukit Bendera and Kluang previously.

On Muda and PKR’s prospective clash for the Larkin seat, Lim hoped that both parties would discuss the matter instead of taking on each other.

“I’m still optimistic that we can reach a consensus to avoid clashes, even if it’s just in one seat. If it’s possible, we want to avoid that. We don’t want to be like Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.”

BN and PN will be going on their own and contesting in all 56 seats, as they did in the Melaka polls, despite being partners in the federal government.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.