NAJIB’S 1MDB MESS EXPLODES OUT OF CONTROL – AGAIN! ROARS OF OUTRAGE GROW OVER HOW EX-CEO ALLEGEDLY BLACKMAILED LEISSNER INTO BUYING HER A RM42 MIL LONDON HOME – PROBE HER FOR MONEY LAUNDERING, FORFEIT THE PROPERTY! – THAT’S THE PEOPLE’S MONEY STOLEN VIA NAJIB’S 1MDB DEBACLE

Rafique Rashid Ali said the AGC could invoke the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act to forfeit the property from the accused if what Leissner said was true.
“An offence has been committed as she had allegedly blackmailed Leissner into buying the property with funds sourced from 1MDB,” he told FMT.
Rafique said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must probe and submit the investigation papers to the AGC without any delay.
Lawyer Syed Iskandar Syed Jaafar al-Mahdzar said, alternatively, 1MDB, as the equitable owner of the property, should file a “tracing action” to recover the asset.
“1MDB has to file for a mandatory injunction to get an order from the High Court here to transfer the property to the government-linked company,” he said.
At the Brooklyn federal court in New York, Leissner, Goldman Sach’s former Southeast Asia chairman, told the jury on Tuesday that he had bought her the house in 2013 after she threatened to expose his involvement in 1MDB.
He claimed the woman was very upset that he was ending their relationship to be with his future wife Kimora Lee Simmons, a former supermodel.
“If I didn’t buy her a house, she would tell the authorities about my involvement in the 1MDB scandal. She was threatening to expose me. At the time, in 2013, I was very fearful of that,” he said in the trial of his former subordinate Roger Ng, who is a Malaysian.
Ng, the former head of investment banking for Goldman Sachs in Malaysia, is charged with conspiring with Leissner to launder money and violate US anti-bribery laws.
US prosecutors say, between 2009 and 2014, Goldman Sachs received about US$600 million in fees for helping 1MDB sell bonds worth US$6.5 billion, but around US$4.5 billion of that was diverted.
Leissner pleaded guilty in 2018 but has yet to be sentenced. He is cooperating with federal prosecutors in the case against Ng in hopes of getting a reduced sentence.
1. Al kisah Mat Salleh wan emdibi dan gundek tempatan / local.
Maka al kisah wan emdibi pun makin rancak di mahkamah di negeri Abraham Lincoln pula. Al kisahnya seorang Mat Salleh yang telah mengaku salah dan sekarang jadi saksi utama pendakwa menceritakan bahawa sewaktu dia membantu JoLo mencuri duit wan emdibi dia juga sempat bela se-ekor gundek tempatan.
Mulanya semua ok tetapi kemudian Mat Salleh itu jadi fed up dengan gundek local itu dan menjumpa betina lain pula (American). Maka gundek local itu pun marah dia ditongsampahkan dan mengugut akan pecahkan rahsia Mat Salleh itu curi duit wan emdibi. Cerita ini mengikut kenyataan saksi oleh Mat Salleh wan emdibi itu di mahkamah tempoh hari. Bukan saya yang buat cerita. Saya bukan lebai.
Ikut kenyataan Mat Salleh wan emdibi itu gundek local itu mendesak dibeli sebiji rumah berharga US$10 Juta atau RM42 Juta di London sebagai pampasan untuk tutup mulut dia. Maka dia pun belilah sebiji rumah di London dengan harga RM42 Juta.
Saya yakin duit untuk beli rumah itu datang daripada duit wan emdibi yang telah dicuri itu. Maksudnya duit RM42 Juta itu adalah duit kita juga. Kita berhak rampas balik duit kita itu.
2. Al Kisah Court Transcript by Jennifer Then, Official Court Reporter (sila klik https://st47com.wixsite.com/blog)
Sila perhatikan ayat 18 hingga 23. US$1 Billion sama dengan RM4.18 Billion (ikut exchange rate USD/MYR latest).
Jadi RM4.18 Billion telah terbang melayang keluar dari negara kita dalam sekelip mata saja pada satu malam saja.
Saya nak hantar duit raya RM300 kepada bekas Indonesian maid kami di Jawa pun kena isi borang bank, perlu sebut tujuan hantar duit dan pelbagai. Kalau nak hantar duit kut money changer, money changer pula takut.
Ini pula depa boleh hantar keluar duit curi sebanyak RM4.18 Billion ke-luar negara dalam satu malam sahaja. Tiada sebarang halangan rupa-nya.
Nasib mereka baik. SPRM, Polis kurang faham baca bahasa Inggeris.
Lebai setan pula sibuk guna duit rakyat belanja anak perempuan orang lain makan satay. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

