‘MALAYS WILL NOT PERISH IF THEY DO NOT VOTE FOR THE KERIS, ISLAM WILL NOT PERISH IF THEY DO NOT VOTE FOR THE MOON & CHINESE WILL NOT PERISH WITHOUT THE ROCKET’ – SHAFIE NAMES WARISAN’S FIRST CANDIDATE WHILE MAHATHIR’S PEJUANG ANNOUNCES CANDIDATES FOR 42 SEATS – INDEED, IF MALAYSIANS WANT THEIR COUNTRY TO PROGRESS, THEY MUST MATURE AS VOTERS
Johor polls: Parti Warisan announces first candidate for Bukit Batu seat
KULAI: Parti Warisan has announced the first seat it will be contesting for the upcoming Johor election.
Party president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said it would be fielding a Johorean candidate in the Bukit Batu seat.
However, he refused to elaborate further when asked whether the number of seats they wanted to take on was 10 or 15.
“Those contesting will not be from Sabah or Semporna, we will be fielding locals and new faces in all our seats but it will be announced in the next one or two days.
“We want to provide an alternative for the Johor people and in time, become a strong Opposition in the state,” he said after attending a Chinese New Year dinner function at a restaurant here on Wednesday (Feb 23).
At the event, he also received membership forms from about 1,000 new members that included former Umno, PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia members.
Meanwhile, the former Sabah chief minister added that the people should not be worried about voting for a party that was not their usual choice come March 12.
“Malays will not perish if they do not vote for the keris, Islam will not perish if they do not vote for the moon and Chinese will not perish without the rocket or DAP.
“The people should not be influenced by a party flag or logo, instead evaluate a person by their actions,” he added.
Johor will go to the polls on March 12 and nomination day is on Feb 26.
Johor polls: Pejuang announces candidates for 42 state seats
MUAR: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has announced 42 candidates in the upcoming Johor polls, including fielding its state chief Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh.
Shahruddin, who is also the Sri Gading MP, is expected to be part of a four-cornered fight for the Machap state seat.
Another notable candidate is Nornekman Osman, son of the late Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian, who had been fielded in the Kempas state seat.
In his speech, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said that the main focus for all the candidates was to serve the rakyat.
Pejuang will be making its electoral debut in Johor.