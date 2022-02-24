In a statement to Malaysiakini, Tawfiq Ayman dismissed as untrue the testimony by the former Goldman Sachs banker before the New York Eastern District Court.

Leissner is the star witness in the ongoing United States 1MDB-linked court trial of another former Goldman Sachs banker, Roger Ng.

“I am shocked with the statements made against me by Tim Leissner, which had been reported in the media.

“I do not know Tim Leissner or Roger Ng and neither have I met, nor have ever communicated with either of them.

“I wish to categorically state that throughout my entire life, I have never received any bribes from anyone.

“In view of the ongoing proceedings in New York, I have been advised not to make any further comments as it may amount to sub judice.

“We will be seeking legal advice on the next course of action to be taken on the statements made against me,” Tawfiq said.

The statement, issued by his lawyers from Messrs Jagjit Ariff & Co, is confirmed by the law firm’s partner Wan Muhd Ariff Ameer.

Yesterday, it was reported that Leissner’s testimony had mentioned bribery involving a former Bank Negara governor’s husband.

However, he could not independently verify if a bribe was indeed paid.

Former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner

US$1b left overnight

According to court transcripts of Ng’s trial, Leissner mentioned this when asked by prosecutors on his dealings with the PetroSaudi-1MDB joint venture project.

He explained that he had heard through Ng – Leissner’s subordinate at the time – that 1MDB had invested US$1 billion (RM4 billion) into the joint venture.

“You have to understand in 2009 Malaysia still had capital controls in place, which would require an investment of that size to be approved by Bank Negara in terms of the money leaving the country.

“They would have to approve a billion dollars leaving Malaysia basically. And what Roger (Ng) reported back to me was that he had heard that the money had left overnight, the country.

“A billion dollars was wired overnight to Malaysia to the joint venture and it had been done because the husband of the then governor Zeti (Akhtar Aziz) at Bank Negara had received a bribe to make that happen,” said Leissner.

“So, overnight that money was transferred, which was unprecedented at that time. No approval was obtained that quickly with Bank Negara,” he added.

When questioned by prosecutors if the actual bribe was paid in relation to the PetroSaudi-1MDB joint venture, Leissner replied: “I don’t know independently if bribes had been paid.”

Based on the transcripts of Leissner’s testimony on Feb 22, he mentioned Zeti twice and did not mention her husband, Tawfiq.

In November last year, the MACC said Singapore had repatriated to Malaysia US$15.4 million in 1MDB-linked funds that involved a company co-owned by Tawfiq.

According to The Edge, the transfers totalling US$16.22 million took place in 2008 and 2009 and were flagged to Bank Negara in 2015 and 2016 when Singapore began investigating 1MDB linked transfers.

The MACC has not openly commented on the matter but some reports suggest that they are investigating Tawfiq’s involvement, alongside former finance minister II Nor Mohamed Yakcop.

Ng was charged with bribery and money laundering linked to the 1MDB affair.

In 2018, Leissner pleaded guilty to similar charges and was forced to forfeit US$44 million.

In 2009, 1MDB entered a deal with PetroSaudi to explore oil. US authorities believe that US$700 million of 1MDB’s US$1 billion fund injection went into Good Star Ltd, a company controlled by Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low.

In response to Leissner’s testimony, Bank Negara today reportedly said that all investments abroad by resident entities are subject to the requirements under the Exchange Control Act (ECA) 1953 that was in force prior to 2013, which has since been replaced by the Financial Services Act (FSA) 2013. – MKINI

