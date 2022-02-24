FAIR OR NOT, ZETI’S HUSBAND MUST KNOW NAJIB & CO WILL DRAG HIM & HIS WIFE THROUGH MUD – IN THEIR EYES, BLAMING ZETI IS ONE OF NAJIB’S ‘GET OUT JAIL’ CARDS – SO EVEN AS TAWFIQ SAYS ‘I NEVER RECEIVED BRIBES MY WHOLE LIFE’ – CALLS WILL GROW FOR ‘SLEEPING BEAUTY’ ISMAIL SABRI TO PROBE LEISSNER’S ‘US$1 BILLION OVERNIGHT TRANSFER’ & AFFAIR WITH EX-CEO OF CABLE TV FIRM – AND INDEED, ISMAIL SHOULD MOVE QUICKLY OR LOSE WHAT LITTLE CREDIBILITY HE STILL HAS
Politics |
February 24, 2022 4:05 pm by | 0 Comments
I never received bribes my whole life – Zeti’s husband
Former Bank Negara Malaysia Zeti Akhtar Aziz’s husband today expressed shock at Tim Leissner’s bribery allegation against him.
In a statement to Malaysiakini, Tawfiq Ayman dismissed as untrue the testimony by the former Goldman Sachs banker before the New York Eastern District Court.
Leissner is the star witness in the ongoing United States 1MDB-linked court trial of another former Goldman Sachs banker, Roger Ng.
“I am shocked with the statements made against me by Tim Leissner, which had been reported in the media.
“I do not know Tim Leissner or Roger Ng and neither have I met, nor have ever communicated with either of them.
“I wish to categorically state that throughout my entire life, I have never received any bribes from anyone.
“In view of the ongoing proceedings in New York, I have been advised not to make any further comments as it may amount to sub judice.
“We will be seeking legal advice on the next course of action to be taken on the statements made against me,” Tawfiq said.
The statement, issued by his lawyers from Messrs Jagjit Ariff & Co, is confirmed by the law firm’s partner Wan Muhd Ariff Ameer.
Yesterday, it was reported that Leissner’s testimony had mentioned bribery involving a former Bank Negara governor’s husband.
However, he could not independently verify if a bribe was indeed paid.
US$1b left overnight
According to court transcripts of Ng’s trial, Leissner mentioned this when asked by prosecutors on his dealings with the PetroSaudi-1MDB joint venture project.
He explained that he had heard through Ng – Leissner’s subordinate at the time – that 1MDB had invested US$1 billion (RM4 billion) into the joint venture.
“You have to understand in 2009 Malaysia still had capital controls in place, which would require an investment of that size to be approved by Bank Negara in terms of the money leaving the country.
“They would have to approve a billion dollars leaving Malaysia basically. And what Roger (Ng) reported back to me was that he had heard that the money had left overnight, the country.
“A billion dollars was wired overnight to Malaysia to the joint venture and it had been done because the husband of the then governor Zeti (Akhtar Aziz) at Bank Negara had received a bribe to make that happen,” said Leissner.
“So, overnight that money was transferred, which was unprecedented at that time. No approval was obtained that quickly with Bank Negara,” he added.
When questioned by prosecutors if the actual bribe was paid in relation to the PetroSaudi-1MDB joint venture, Leissner replied: “I don’t know independently if bribes had been paid.”
Based on the transcripts of Leissner’s testimony on Feb 22, he mentioned Zeti twice and did not mention her husband, Tawfiq.
In November last year, the MACC said Singapore had repatriated to Malaysia US$15.4 million in 1MDB-linked funds that involved a company co-owned by Tawfiq.
According toThe Edge, the transfers totalling US$16.22 million took place in 2008 and 2009 and were flagged to Bank Negara in 2015 and 2016 when Singapore began investigating 1MDB linked transfers.
The MACC has not openly commented on the matter but some reports suggest that they are investigating Tawfiq’s involvement, alongside former finance minister II Nor Mohamed Yakcop.
Ng was charged with bribery and money laundering linked to the 1MDB affair.
In 2018, Leissner pleaded guilty to similar charges and was forced to forfeit US$44 million.
In 2009, 1MDB entered a deal with PetroSaudi to explore oil. US authorities believe that US$700 million of 1MDB’s US$1 billion fund injection went into Good Star Ltd, a company controlled by Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low.
In response to Leissner’s testimony, Bank Negara today reportedly said that all investments abroad by resident entities are subject to the requirements under the Exchange Control Act (ECA) 1953 that was in force prior to 2013, which has since been replaced by the Financial Services Act (FSA) 2013. – MKINI
Have you acted on Leissner’s claims, DAP MP asks govt
PETALING JAYA: A DAP MP has asked the government whether it has investigated the claims made by former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner during Roger Ng’s 1MDB trial in the US.
Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said the agencies involved should have launched investigations following the court testimony and a status update should be given.
“Why has there not been any arrests despite the authorities being aware of Leissner’s testimony? How much longer do the people have to wait?” he asked in a statement today.
Leissner is the star witness in the corruption trial of Ng, the former Goldman head of investment banking in Malaysia.
Prosecutors say the two men helped divert billions from 1MDB to be used as bribes for politicians and others.
Ng has denied any wrongdoing.
Lim said Leissner had testified that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) approved an “overnight” foreign exchange transfer of US$1 billion from 1MDB to PetroSaudi International after the husband of a former BNM governor had allegedly received a bribe to “make it happen”.
Leissner described it as “unprecedented”.
Furthermore, Lim said, Leissner had also alleged that a former CEO of a public-listed company in Malaysia, with whom he had a relationship, had threatened to expose his involvement in the 1MDB scandal and he had bought her a US$10 million home in London.
“The looting of 1MDB has been described as one of the biggest financial scandals in history,” Lim said.
“I would like to ask the prime minister, the attorney-general, the inspector-general of police, Bank Negara, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) if any investigation has been carried out on Leissner’s two allegations.”
In a statement today, BNM said all investments abroad by resident entities were subject to the requirements under the Exchange Control Act 1953 that was in force prir to 2013.
“These requirements and criteria governing such investments are transparent and published on BNM’s website,” the central bank said in a statement in response to Leissner’s testimony.
BNM said that all submissions made by 1MDB were subject to the same approval criteria and internal governance process that applied to any submission by other entities to the central bank. FMT